Skip to main content
27 Jobs That Pay Over $60,000 a Year With Just an Associate Degree

27 Jobs That Pay Over $60,000 a Year With Just an Associate Degree

About 28% of workers with associate degrees earn more than the median earnings of workers with bachelor’s degrees. Here are some of those top paying jobs.

About 28% of workers with associate degrees earn more than the median earnings of workers with bachelor’s degrees. Here are some of those top paying jobs.

Education can be expensive, but it has great value beyond money. A well-rounded education teaches you more than just how to do a job. It teaches you life skills, appreciation for the sciences, art, music and nature, and how to be a more informed and productive member of society. (It also teaches you why those things matter.)

But education costs money, and recent student-loan forgiveness does little to help future college students avoid the burden of costly debt. 

The cost of a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution now averages $16,647 a year for tuition and fees, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. But the cost of an associate degree tuition and fees averages $3,621 a year.

So a two-year degree can cost you less than $7,300 (not including room and board) but a four-year degree could cost you over $66,500. You’d also spend two more years not earning a salary. Factor in the student-loan interest over time, that can add up to a lot of money.

The median weekly earnings for someone holding an associate degree is $938 (or $48,776 a year) while a bachelor’s degree is $1,305, or $67,860 a year, according to the BLS.

Statistics do show that over their lifetime, those with bachelor’s degrees earn more--but it can depend on the job.

Having some postsecondary education, even without earning any degree, adds nearly a quarter of a million dollars to lifetime earnings, according to a report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. Getting an associate degree adds a bump of nearly $200,000 in lifetime earnings. 

And about 28% of workers with associate degrees earn more than the median earnings of workers with bachelor’s degrees, the report says.

Some low-paying college majors, such as fine arts or family & consumer sciences, pay median salaries of $38,000 to $32,000, respectively. That's well below the median $67,860 for all bachelor's holders.

So which are the high paying jobs for an associate degree?

We searched the BLS to create this list of jobs that pay more than $60,000 a year and only require an associate degree. Three of them pay more than $80,000. The list includes 2021 median pay, projected growth rates through 2031, and how much (if any) on-the-job training is required. (Don't forget, on-the-job training pays you to learn.) We also added three jobs at the end that only require a high-school diploma that pay over $60,000 and even over $80,000 a year.

1 air traffic controllers sh

Air Traffic Controllers

  • Training: Long-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: Little or no change
  • 2021 median pay: $80,000 or more
2 Nuclear technicians power plant calif sh

Nuclear Technicians

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: Declining
  • Projected growth rate: Decline
  • 2021 median pay: $80,000 or more
3 Radiation therapists sh

Radiation Therapists

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $80,000 or more
4 Nuclear medicine technologists sh

Nuclear Medicine Technologists

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: Slower than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
5 Dental hygienists sh

Dental Hygienists

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
6 Diagnostic medical sonographers

Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Much faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
7 Magnetic resonance imaging technologists mri sh

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
8 funeral home sh

Funeral Home Managers

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
9 Aerospace Engineer sh

Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
10 Avionics technicians sh

Avionics Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
11 Electrical Engineering Technology sh

Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: Declining
  • Projected growth rate: Little or no change
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
12 IT ent architect Computer Engineering Computer network support specialists sh

Computer Network Support Specialists

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
13 Hydrologic technicians sh

Hydrologic Technicians

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: Little or no change
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
14 Engineering technologists General Engineering sh

Engineering Technologists and Technicians, Except Drafters

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: Slower than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
15 Respiratory therapists sh

Respiratory Therapists

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Much faster than average
  • $60,000 to $79,999
16 occupational therapy asst sh

Occupational Therapy Assistants

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Much faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
17 Electrical and electronics drafters sh

Electrical and Electronics Drafters

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: Little or no change
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
18 radiology sh

Radiologic Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
19 Physical Therapist Assistants sh

Physical Therapist Assistants

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Much faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
20 cardiovascular disease sh

Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
21 Mechanical Engineering sh

Mechanical Engineering Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: Slower than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
22Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians sh

Electro-Mechanical and Mechatronics Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: Declining
  • Projected growth rate: Decline
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
23 Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers sh

Radio, Cellular, and Tower Equipment Installers and Repairers

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
24 Architectural and civil drafters sh

Architectural and Civil Drafters

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: Declining
  • Projected growth rate: Little or no change
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
25 Calibration technologists and technicians

Calibration Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
26 Engineering and Industrial Management sh

Industrial Engineering Technologists and Technicians

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 1,000 to 4,999
  • Projected growth rate: Slower than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
27 Mechanical drafters sh

Mechanical Drafters

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: Declining
  • Projected growth rate: Decline
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999
28 international transport amazon sh

Here are three more occupations that pay more than $60,000 and only require a high-school diploma or equivalent.

Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers

High school diploma or equivalent

  • Training: None
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $80,000 or more
29 Subway and streetcar operators sh

Subway and Streetcar Operators

High school diploma or equivalent

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 0 to 999
  • Projected growth rate: As fast as average
  • 2021 median pay: $80,000 or more
30 flight attendant travel air plane sh

Flight Attendants

High school diploma or equivalent

  • Training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
  • Projected number of new jobs: 10,000 to 49,999
  • Projected growth rate: Much faster than average
  • 2021 median pay: $60,000 to $79,999