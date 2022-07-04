Skip to main content
25 Top Destinations for Sun Worshipers

Whether you like the beach, exploring ancient ruins, relaxing in a thermal spa, viewing wildlife or shopping and dining, these sunny destinations can satisfy your desire for that once-in-a-lifetime escape.

No doubt about it, the pandemic changed the way many people approach travel.

Despite the complications of Covid and frequent flight cancellations, many travelers have reprioritized and are looking for that once-in-a lifetime vacation, according to an American Express  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report travel survey from February. The survey found that 55% of respondents want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year, and 74% are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later.

Travelers are more focused on engaging in positive practices, including wellness activities, giving back to communities and protecting the environment, the survey found.

The sunny destinations on this list aren’t just for basking or laying on the beach. There’s also beautiful sunsets over turquoise waters, rays of light emanating from the clouds over a sleepy volcano, or dappled sunlight through the trees of the rainforest.

Whether you like the beach, diving, water sports or hiking, exploring historic sites and ancient ruins, visiting landmarks, relaxing in a thermal spa, learning about the local culture, viewing wildlife or shopping and dining, these destinations offer a range of activities that can satisfy just about everyone for that once-in-a-lifetime escape.

Travel booking site Tripadvisor chooses its top destinations based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for destinations on their site, gathered over a 12-month period. 

Here are their 25 top places for sun seekers.

1 cancun Hotel Riu Palace Las Americas mexico sh

1. Cancun, Mexico

Cancun is well known for its golf, shopping, dining and entertainment, and it’s not just a party town, it also has a number of family-oriented resorts.

2 chichen itza mexico yucatan cancun sh

Besides its world-famous beaches, Cancun is a gateway to the tropical climate of the Yucatan Peninsula and the ruins of the Mayan civilization, including Chichen Itza.

4 isla mujeres cancun mexico sh

Just off the coast of Cancun is Isla Mujeres, a popular vacation spot. Playa Norte, with its soft, white sand, palm trees and blue water is considered one of the best beaches in all of Mexico. 

5 bali Pura Ulun Danu Bratan, Hindu temple sh

2. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is a province of Indonesia, and a popular spot for tourists and digital nomads. It’s magical blend of culture, people, nature, activities, weather, culinary delights and nightlife with a range of lodgings from low-budget to high-end luxury.

7 bali rice terraces tropics sh

Bali offers action and adventure, beautiful landscapes, temples and religious sites, animal and activity parks, golf, surfing and traditional villages. 

8 crete xania venitian harbor sh

3. Crete, Greece

The largest and most populous of the Greek islands, Crete has both beautiful beaches and ancient ruins. The picturesque town of Chania, shown here, is one of the oldest cities in the world. Known for its Venetian harbor, its old port, narrow shopping streets and waterfront restaurants, Chania has an archaeological museum with artifacts dating back 5,000 years, a Byzantine museum, a maritime museum and a historical archives museum. The town was built on the site of ancient Kidonia, mentioned in Homer’s Odyssey.

8b Elafonissi Beach greece crete

On the southwestern side of Crete is Elafonissi Beach. Its white sand has pink hues, the clear water is shallow, warm and good for small children.

>> See: The World's Best Beaches

10 cabo san lucas mexico sh

4. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The resort at the very southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula is great for beaches, water sports and its lively night scene. 

10b cabo san lucas el arco sh

The Sierra de la Laguna mountain range seems to end dramatically in the water at Cabo San Lucas, with rock formations jutting from the blue just off the coast where the Gulf of California meets the Pacific Ocean. You can take a boat ride out to see El Arco, where the rocks form a natural arch.

12 playa del carmen mexico turtle sh

5. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

In Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo on the Caribbean, Playa del Carmen features beaches of sugary white sand, good for swimming and water sports, with plenty of tourist amenities and resorts.

13 Bavaro beach Punta Cana Dominican Republic sh

6. Dominican Republic

The diverse Caribbean island is two hours from Miami and less than four hours from New York by air. It’s a lush tropical island paradise with nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, and ample beaches, nightlife, resorts and opportunities for dining, recreation and eco-tourism. Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana offers white sand, clear water and palm trees, backed by shops, bars, restaurants, hotels and a casino.

14 Cable car cabin on Mount Isabel de Torres, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic sh

A popular day trip in the Dominican Republic is Puerto Plata, where you can ride a cable car up Mount Isabel de Torres.

15 Majorca spain sh

7. Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain

This island in the Mediterranean Sea just off the southeast coast of Spain has beaches, mountains, fishing villages and, of course, delicious food.

The Mallorca Cathedral, a Gothic cathedral with additional work by the architect Antonio Gaudi in the early 20th century, is built over the city walls of Palma de Mallorca's old town.

16 Hurghada, Egypt sh

8. Hurghada, Egypt

This busy resort town is popular among European visitors for its water sports, nightlife and entertainment. Stretching along Egypt’s Red Sea coast, Hurghada has numerous dive shops, thanks to its coral reefs. The old town has traditional markets great for shopping.

17 Tenerife canary islands spain sh

9. Tenerife, Canary Islands

Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, is dominated by the 12,198-foot Mount Teide, an active volcano considered among the world’s deadliest, thanks to its proximity to a fairly large population. One of its most devastating recent eruptions was in 1706, when the town of Garachico was completely destroyed. Its last eruption was 1909. 

Today, the volcano and its surroundings comprise Teide National Park. Tenerife is also known for its many beaches, resorts and annual Carnaval de Santa Cruz.

17 corsica france sh

10. Corsica, France

This laid-back French island is rich with history, beaches and beautiful scenery. Plage de Santa Giulia, a sheltered beach in southern Corsica with clear shallow waters is on TripAdvisor’s list the best beaches in the world. Bonifacio, a village on the southern tip of the island, features a lovely harbor on an inlet and a medieval citadel perched on the limestone cliffs above.

18 rhodes greece old town sh

11. Rhodes, Greece

With everything from beach resorts to ancient ruins, Rhodes is one of the most popular destinations in Greece. It’s the largest of 12 Dodecanese islands and close to Turkey. The city of Rhodes is a well-preserved medieval city. Don’t miss the Acropolis of Lindos.

19 aruba Tres Trapi Steps Triple Steps Beach Aruba sh

12. Aruba

The Caribbean island has ideal weather and beautiful beaches. Aruba is a popular vacation destination with ample resorts, restaurants and activities to suit anyone, whether it’s hiking, water sports, or just chillin’ with a beer on the beach. Check out the pristine Eagle Beach, Aruba’s widest beach, where sea turtles nest.

20 Phuket thailand sh

13. Phuket, Thailand

Thailand’s largest island is known for its beaches, excellent diving and water sports. There’s plenty to explore at the island’s aquariums, gardens, and Buddhist temples. 

21 santorini sh

14. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is one of the beautiful Cyclades islands with whitewashed buildings and blue domes that match the sky and azure waters of the Aegean Sea. Much of its landscape is formed by a volcanic eruption about 3,600 years ago. Water from the Aegean Sea rushed in, filling the void and forming what is now the 7.5-mile lagoon. 

22 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL SH

15. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio offers warm beaches exciting nightlife. The Brazilian city of over 6 million is both historic and modern and famous for its Christ the Redeemer statue, Carnival, rain forests, museums, gardens, stunning views, and of course, beaches, including Barra da Tijuca Beach, the longest beach in Brazil.

23 Hadaba beach sharm el sheik egypt sh

16. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

This resort town near the tip of the Sinai Peninsula is popular among divers for its diverse marine life, coral reefs and a wrecked British cargo ship that was sunk by the Germans in the Red Sea in 1941.

24 oahu Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii sh

17. Oahu, Hawaii

The island of Oahu is home to Honolulu, Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head and Pearl Harbor. The third largest of the islands, but with the largest population, Oahu has great nightlife and shopping, and it’s a surfer’s paradise.

25 Palolem beach, GOA, India sh

18. Goa, India

A former Portuguese colony until 1961, Goa still has preserved 17th-century Baroque-style Catholic churches. The state in western India has coastlines stretching along the Arabian Sea, and is known for its beaches.

26 Ocho Rios, Jamaica sh

19. Jamaica

Jamaica offers unique culture, welcoming people, diverse landscapes, good rum, the beat of reggae music and uniquely Jamaican nightlife. The Caribbean island has many all-inclusive resorts, great beaches, and beautiful forests for hiking.

27 costa rica frog sh

20. La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica

A small town northwest of the capital of San José, La Fortuna de San Carlos is a gateway to Arenal Volcano National Park, which has not one, but two volcanoes. Arenal is still considered active, so you can’t climb it, but the national park has opportunities for hiking, waterfall rappelling and whitewater rafting. There are spas in La Fortuna fed by natural hot springs. Pictured is a red-eyed tree frog.

28 sedona ariz sh

21. Sedona, Ariz.

The desert town of Sedona is a haven for anyone seeking outdoor adventure, natural beauty, or spiritual enrichment. Whether you hike or bike the 400-plus miles of trails, take a pottery class, visit the energy fields, relax in a spa, or look at the stars, you’ll be enraptured by the geological architecture of this desert oasis. Sedona is surrounded by 1.8 million acres of national forest land and has plentiful options for nurturing yourself through nature, recreation or creativity.

29 praia grande brazil sh

22. Praia Grande, Brazil

This was one of the first areas colonized by the Portuguese. Enjoy good food, long clean beaches, or take a flight in a hot air balloon in the national park. Praia Grande is one of 15 cities designated a ‘bathing resort’ in the state of Sao Paulo, a legal designation that garners it extra funds for promotion of tourism. 

30 orlando wizard world harry potter sh

23. Orlando, Fla.

All your fantasies of Disney, dragons, dinosaurs, astronauts, resorts, spas, magical kingdoms, shopping, roller coasters and great dining are fulfilled here.

31 Campos Do Jordao, Brazil

24. Campos Do Jordao, Brazil

Also in the state of Sao Paulo, the Swiss-style architecture here will make you think you landed somewhere in the Alps. In the region is a large state park, where the cool high-altitude pine forests and mountains offer refuge to a variety of birds and endangered animals, including pumas and ocelots. 

32 Baños de Agua Santa ecuador sh

25. Baños de Agua Santa, Ecuador

Baños de Agua Santa sits between the Andes and the Amazon Basin, and serves as a gateway to a small part of the Amazon rainforest and its diverse ecosystem. There are trails to the active volcano just eight miles away, and thanks to the volcano, there are thermal mineral pools. 

33 Baños de Agua Santa ecuador treehouse sh

Baños  is not just spa treatments. For your adventurous side, you can go rock climbing, biking, canyoning, climb the volcano, see waterfalls or swing from a tree house.

Learn more about these destinations at Tripadvisor.

