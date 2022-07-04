25 Top Destinations for Sun Worshipers

No doubt about it, the pandemic changed the way many people approach travel.

Despite the complications of Covid and frequent flight cancellations, many travelers have reprioritized and are looking for that once-in-a lifetime vacation, according to an American Express (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report travel survey from February. The survey found that 55% of respondents want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year, and 74% are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later.

Travelers are more focused on engaging in positive practices, including wellness activities, giving back to communities and protecting the environment, the survey found.

The sunny destinations on this list aren’t just for basking or laying on the beach. There’s also beautiful sunsets over turquoise waters, rays of light emanating from the clouds over a sleepy volcano, or dappled sunlight through the trees of the rainforest.

Whether you like the beach, diving, water sports or hiking, exploring historic sites and ancient ruins, visiting landmarks, relaxing in a thermal spa, learning about the local culture, viewing wildlife or shopping and dining, these destinations offer a range of activities that can satisfy just about everyone for that once-in-a-lifetime escape.

Travel booking site Tripadvisor chooses its top destinations based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for destinations on their site, gathered over a 12-month period.

Here are their 25 top places for sun seekers.