25 Top Destinations for Outdoor Adventurers

Pandemic concerns continue to put a crimp in travel, especially international travel, but that doesn’t always stop the intrepid outdoor adventurer.

The 10 fastest-growing experiences categories (and 18 of the top 20) were all related to outdoor activities, according to the Viator 2022 travel trends report, a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers. Outdoor activities grew 153% between 2019 to 2021. According to Deloitte's travel industry outlook, beaches lead among all destination types, followed by cities and outdoor experiences.

Travelers continue to flock to national parks for new adventures and fun. This is Tripadvisor’s list of the parks that delivered on both—and then some. To compile this list of best places in the world for outdoor enthusiasts, Tripadvisor takes into account the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings on their site, and ranks the top 1%.

So pack your passport, vaccination card and hiking boots and start planning your next outdoor escape.