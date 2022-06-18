Skip to main content
The Best Passports in the World in 2022

After dropping in the ranks the past few years, the American passport is regaining access.

After two years of little or no travel, Americans are ready to get back out and explore the world.

An April survey by insurer International Medical Group said that 96% of respondents plan to travel internationally in 2022, an 11% increase over pre-pandemic travel levels.

In 2014, a U.S. passport was the best passport to have in the world: Americans had more visa-free destinations available to them than passport holders in any other country, along with Finland, Germany, Sweden and the U.K. By October of 2020, amid the covid-19 pandemic and other international events, only about 54 countries allowed American citizens to travel visa-free to their country.

The power of a passport lies in how it withstands global crisis, according to Arton Capital, a global citizenship financial advisory services firm based in Montreal, Canada that ranks passports. This was never more clear than during the pandemic when nations like Germany, Spain, South Korea, Switzerland, Japan, and New Zealand all continued to maintain their passport strength.

This year, Japan and Singapore hold the top spot in the Henley Passport Index, with visa-free access to 190 countries. Eighteen other countries’ passports also have more access than a U.S. passport.

For example, Americans need a visa to travel to Russia, China, and Venezuela and several other places, but Japanese citizens can travel to China or Venezuela visa-free.

The Henley Passport Index ranks all of the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index covers 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Henley & Partners, a global adviser of citizenship planning for internationally mobile entrepreneurs and investors, uses data from the International Air Transport Authority to compile the index.

The biggest climber in the ranking this year is the United Arab Emirates, which has moved up 49 spots from No. 64 in 2012 to No. 15 in 2022. Others are Colombia, Timor-Leste, China, Ukraine, Georgia, Peru and Dominica.

Based on the Henley Passport Index, these are the strongest passports in the world. 

3 Fujiyoshida, Japan sh

Japan

  • Rank: 1
  • Access to: 192 countries
5 singapore sh

Singapore

  • Rank: 1
  • Access to: 192 countries
frankfurt germany sh

Germany

  • Rank: 2
  • Access to: 190 countries
7 seoul s korea AsiaTravel : Shutterstock

South Korea

  • Rank: 2
  • Access to: 190 countries
5 helsinki finland sh

Finland

  • Rank: 3
  • Access to: 189 countries
6 italy pantheon rome sh

Italy

  • Rank: 3
  • Access to: 189 countries
10 luxembourg Joan Wozniak : Shutterstock

Luxembourg

  • Rank: 3
  • Access to: 189 countries
20 run bulls pamplona spain imagestockdesign : Shutterstock

Spain

  • Rank: 3
  • Access to: 189 countries
austria innsbruck sh

Austria

  • Rank: 4
  • Access to: 188 countries
copenhagen denmark sh

Denmark

  • Rank: 4
  • Access to: 188 countries
12 Netherlands sh

Netherlands

  • Rank: 4
  • Access to: 188 countries
stockholm sweden sh

Sweden

  • Rank: 4
  • Access to: 188 countries
4 louvre paris DaLiu : Shutterstock

France

  • Rank: 5
  • Access to: 187 countries
4 ireland Popa Ioana Mirela : Shutterstock.

Ireland

  • Rank: 5
  • Access to: 187 countries
d portugal lisbon sh

Portugal

  • Rank: 5
  • Access to: 187 countries
3 london uk sh

United Kingdom

  • Rank: 5
  • Access to: 187 countries
23 Belgium Intherayoflight : Shutterstock

Belgium

  • Rank: 6
  • Access to: 186 countries
23 new zealand sh

New Zealand

  • Rank: 6
  • Access to: 186 countries
18 norway sh

Norway

  • Rank: 6
  • Access to: 186 countries
8 switzerland jungfrau sh

Switzerland

  • Rank: 6
  • Access to: 186 countries
immigration, citizenship /67 immigrants from 35 countries are sworn in as new American citizens on the steps of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville, Va.

United States

  • Rank: 6
  • Access to: 186 countries
australia sydney sh

Australia

  • Rank: 7
  • Access to: 185 countries
23. Canada quebec sh

Canada

  • Rank: 7
  • Access to: 185 countries
10. Czech Republic prague sh

Czech Republic

  • Rank: 7
  • Access to: 185 countries
24 greece StockStudio Aerials : Shutterstock

Greece

  • Rank: 7
  • Access to: 185 countries
17 MUZA museum malta Artur Bogacki : Shutterstock

Malta

  • Rank: 7
  • Access to: 185 countries
27 hungary budapest sh

Hungary

  • Rank: 8
  • Access to: 183 countries
13 vilnius lithuania sh

Lithuania

  • Rank: 9
  • Access to: 182 countries
9 wroclaw poland sh

Poland

  • Rank: 9
  • Access to: 182 countries
25 slovakia bojnice sh

Slovakia

  • Rank: 9
  • Access to: 182 countries

Check out the full ranking of all of the countries at Henley Global.

