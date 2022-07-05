Storyblocks

There are most likely a million things on your mind when heading off to college, whether it’s your first time or you’re returning after a summer away from campus. For dorm room newbies, the idea of what you actually need to pack (and what you can pass on) might seem daunting. And if you’re no stranger to a tighter living situation, you’ll know that a couple of useful, multipurpose products and organizational tools can make a world of a difference.

So that’s why we’ve rounded up 18 dorm room essentials, which are truly game savers in any small space. Not only will these functional goodies help keep your room neat, they’ll give you the peace of mind to focus on things that really matter. Plus, we’ve thrown in some picks that just bring joy to any space, no matter the size.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

mDesign Plastic Shower Caddy ($18.49; amazon.com)

A shower caddy is a must as far as dorm life is concerned. Instead of bulky options that may easily get mixed up with those of your fellow floor-mates, this freestanding option is more modern and sleeker.

Dezin Electric Hot Pot ($44.99, originally $60.99; amazon.com)

If you love a hot meal but don’t have access to a kitchen in your dorm room, this electric pot and pan hybrid is perfect for whipping up quick and simple meals with little to no counter space. You can scramble eggs, cook up some instant noodles, reheat sandwiches -- the list goes on.

Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rugs ($25.49, originally $30.99; amazon.com)

A small rug can go a long way when it comes to adding some coziness to your dorm room. This affordable option is available in a couple sizes and in a ton of fun and neutral colors, so you can pick the one that best suits your style. Reviewers rave about how soft, full, and easy to clean it is.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk ($39.99; amazon.com)

If you like to work from your bed, a lap desk can help make it a lot more comfortable. This option even features a phone slot and a built-in mousepad.

10-Pocket Over-The-Door Organizer ($26.35, originally $47.99; amazon.com)

An over-the-door organizer is a great way to save space and keep items that may be more difficult to store (like shoes and accessories) organized alongside the rest of your clothing. This option features straps to secure both the bottom and top of the organizer to the door.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker ($151, originally $159; amazon.com)

Say goodbye to lukewarm dining hall joe and hello to high-quality espresso drinks at any time of the day. This espresso and coffee maker might not be the most inexpensive option, but it’s a high-quality machine with a ton of great features that you’ll be able to use for years.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker ($149.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

One of our favorite compact speakers, this portable option from Marshall packs fantastic sound into a super small gadget. You’ll get over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, it effortlessly connects with Bluetooth, and is water-resistant.

White Gooseneck Desk Lamp ($23.99; amazon.com)

If you have a desk in your dorm room, a simple yet effective set-up is a must when it comes to staying focused. This simple gooseneck desk lamp features five brightness levels, three color modes, a USB charging port, and a pen holder.

50 Quart Underbed Buckle Up Box ($35.52; amazon.com)

Utilizing the space under your bed is a great place to store things without any additional clutter. These large containers are super handy when it comes to packing off-season clothes, shoes, and anything you don’t use on a daily basis.

Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow ($13.50, originally $18; target.com)

Whether you’re working or relaxing, a pillow like this one is perfect for staying comfortable (yet upright) while enjoying the coziness of your bed. This sherpa option is available in three neutral shades and an adorable lavender color that makes for the perfect pop of color.

Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

One of the easiest ways to look a lot more polished is by making sure your clothes aren’t wrinkly. Handheld steamers like this one make it quick and easy to stay formal-ready on short notice.

DTK 3 Tier Utility Rolling Cart ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Rolling carts are one of our favorite storage solutions for a small space. This modern option is great for school supplies, books, snacks, beauty items — really just about anything. Plus, the removable cover board is the perfect place to set down a cup of coffee or eat a midnight snack off of.

Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag ($16.99, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

If you hate lugging laundry around, a bag is a super practical alternative to traditional baskets. Hang it up and use it as a hamper, and keep all your laundry needs (like detergent and dryer sheets) in the handy external mesh pocket.

Black + Decker Dustbuster ($29.98; amazon.com)

Since there isn’t a lot of space to cover in a dorm room, you might not need a full-size vacuum. However, getting into the habit of keeping your space clean is a great one to keep up. This dustbuster is super compact, and ideal for cleaning up quick messes or spot vacuuming dustier areas.

Lenovo Smart Clock ($89.99; bestbuy.com)

Much more than your standard clock, this smart display can charge up to two additional devices at once -- keeping your nightstand free from clutter and multiple cables. The 4” touchscreen will show you the time, in addition to the weather, your photos, and it even functions as a nightlight.

Tiered Jewelry Storage ($24; anthropologie.com)

If you love jewelry, keeping it organized and all in one place can save you a lot in the long run. This tiered storage container is the perfect size for an entire collection, but still compact enough to make finding what you want a breeze.

Philips Lightstrip ($99.99; bestbuy.com)

Upgrade from basic christmas lights to this Philips lightstrip, which is a fun way to switch up the mood of your room, no matter the size. Bend and shape them to fit your space, and connect them to your phone for full control. Change the color, sync up the light scenes to match your daily routine, and even sync the lightstrips to movies, games, and music.

StorageWorks Storage Baskets ($22.99; amazon.com)

Storage baskets like these are infinitely useful to have around. Keep them under or on your desk for school materials, in your closet to help organize accessories, or under your bed for snacks and lesser-used items.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.