You forgot Halloween was coming. Or maybe you weren’t planning on dressing up and got invited to a party last minute. Or, even worse, you ordered a costume and when it arrived, it didn’t fit.

No judgment. We’ve been there. Costume sizing and quality can be weird, so it’s important to read reviews before you purchase anything. Especially chic fits without a lot of room for error.

But now, Halloween is Monday. Most people will be celebrating with house parties, gatherings, and costume contests at bars and restaurants this weekend. So, you'll want to be ready.

Don’t worry though. From a fun witch costume to outfits you can put together with leggings, a hoodie, and bunny or cat ears, we’ve got you covered. Best of all, there’s no sewing or hot glue involved. You can grab all the costume pieces from Walmart or Target or order through Amazon Prime and have it delivered to your door in advance of Saturday night. You can even get a complete look with one click! We love how easy it is to shop for last-minute Halloween costumes this year.

Some of our best last-minute Halloween costumes can also let you match your kids for trick-or-treating -- if they are still young enough to appreciate that.

Make sure to check out some of the year’s trendiest and best Halloween costumes for kids, too. There is still time to grab some of these cute ensembles.

15 Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

With a little creativity and some dollar store props, this silver skater skirt can turn into an inexpensive, last-minute alien costume. The skirt says it fits “as expected” and it has free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime (AMZN) . The alien headband here will arrive by Saturday with Prime. Pair it with Leg Avenue shimmer tights that arrive with one-day shipping and a black t-shirt for a cute ensemble for under $50. Get creative with your make-up and you’re ready to go.

You don’t have to put together a look on your own with this complete Spooktacular Creations ‘80s Costume. It comes with everything you need, including a tutu skirt, ‘80s t-shirt, “Madonna-style” bow (Yes, she was wearing big bows before Jo-jo Siwa!), headband, glasses, earrings, rubber bracelets, and even leg warmers.

Add a pair of Converse you probably have in your closet or cute ballet flats, tease your hair up with plenty of Aussie or Aqua-Net, and you’ll be ready for any dance party. Can somebody pass the Long Island Iced Tea?

With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, this Day of the Dead costume has everything you need for a colorful and creative costume. In Mexico, people celebrate the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Meurtos, on Nov. 2 with food, drinks, and dancing, as they wait for souls to rejoin their families for the day.

With free one-day shipping, this costume will arrive not just for Nov. 2 but also well in advance of Halloween! It includes an off-the-shoulder dress, skeleton tight, gloves, and a face mask.

Another classic from Spooktacular Creations, this Nun costume comes in just two sizes (standard and XL), giving you plenty of room for errors in sizing. It includes everything you need including the dress, headpiece, hood, a cross necklace, and a belt. Best of all, it has free two-day shipping.

If you’re looking for a couple’s costume, a nun and priest make a great combo! This priest costume from Leg Avenue will arrive in one to two days and garnered 4.5 stars from 422 reviewers on Amazon. It includes a robe and belt, but feel free to add your own accessories like a rosary or holy water for added fun. It comes in sizes from small to 2X, making this an option for virtually everyone.

If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner Richard Simmons, here’s your chance with this ‘80s workout costume for men from Fun Shack. Get free one-day shipping from Prime with this 4-star rated costume. It is available in sizes medium, large, and XL. It says it’s for Men, but with the pink leggings, headband, and blue leg warmers and bodysuit, this could work for any gender.

One Amazon reviewer said it turned him into an “unadulterated 80’s man machine” -- all 5’8”, 240 pounds of him. He warns shoppers, “You’d better have a strong committed relationship prior to wearing this godlike gear because all genders will be fighting for front row of the class just to get an optimal view and a chance to brush against a pure legend.”

He suggests pairing the costume with a wig and fanny pack, and who are we to argue?

If you’re looking for a quick costume you can put together with stuff in your closet, consider an ‘80s metal hair band rock star. Grab this wig with paisley headband off Amazon, slip on the tattoo sleeve (unless, you know, you have actual tattoos), and the biker glove. If you have leather pants, combine them with any ‘80s concert tee in your dresser drawer and you’ll be good to go. Otherwise, consider raiding your wife’s wardrobe or hitting up Walmart for some funky leggings to complete the look. Get free two-day delivery with Prime so you’re ready for the weekend.

A long sleeve bodysuit can be a starting point for nearly any costume, including a bunny, cat, dog, or even a leopard or tiger. We love this women’s body suit from MANGOPOP and it ships super-fast. (Quick, like a bunny, you might say.) It fits as expected and is rated as an Amazon #1 bestseller. Pair it with black leggings or yoga pants, and then add accessories of your choice, like bunny ears, or cat’s ears and tail. Amazon also lists other colors of this versatile body suit, including white, orange, or tan if you want to be a white bunny or a big cat, instead.

Wonderland Women’s Halloween Pirate Captain costume offers one-day shipping or pick-up at your local Walmart. You’ll be a swashbuckling sensation in this black and red high-low dress and a wide belt designed to look great on any figure. The costume only includes the dress and belt, so you may want to add tights, boots, and a pirate hat along with a play sword.

Do you have an old bridesmaid dress or formal gown you will never wear again? Transform yourself into a Prom Queen Zombie by splattering the dress with fake vampire blood. Paint your face pale white with Halloween face paint from Amazon, Target, or Party City and add thick black or red eyeliner to give yourself that “undead” look.

The Zombie Makeup Tattoos feature 11 sheets of scars, blood, and wounds with stitches to create the ultimate spooky Halloween costume. You’ll receive 75 tattoos in all, which means you’ll have enough to create a vampire family.

With Ryan Reynolds appearing virtually everywhere, lately, you can't get much trendier than resurrecting Deadpool for your Halloween bash. We can’t get over how fun and affordable this costume from Rubie’s is, and it ships overnight. Amazon says the costume fits true-to-size, and it comes in a choice of standard or XL.

If you’re looking for a costume that will take you from weekend Halloween parties to trick-or-treating with the kids, you’ll love this one-piece giraffe suit. Size large is available with free one-day delivery and it’s sold by a small business, which means you’re supporting entrepreneurs. Reviews indicate this is a unisex costume, good for virtually everyone, and one reviewer said it was “comfy like a pajama.”

Looking for a fun, affordable, and comfortable costume that ships free in one day with Prime? We love this slim pineapple or avocado costume from Silver Lilly. It even has pockets for your phone and wallet. Best of all, you can wear this machine-washable onesie all year long, whether you’re sleeping, lounging, or trick-or-treating.

If you want to be the most controversial couple at the Halloween gathering, grab this pizza onesie costume and walk around with your partner, who is dressed up as a pineapple! Just like the avocado and pineapple onesies, these pajamas feature side pockets, a zip-up front closure, and a hood for chilly fall nights.

Do you regret not getting in on the viral inflatable T-Rex costume fad of a few years ago? Now’s your chance. The original adult T-Rex costume from Rubie’s is now 43% off on Amazon with free, same-day shipping with Prime. Be the hit of your neighborhood and get on this deal before it goes extinct!

