10 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Is Sure to Love

Whether he loves a proper cup of coffee, is always ready to take on the next adventure, or someone who loves the latest in tech, we've rounded up 10 items he is sure to love.

Father’s day is just a few short weeks away, and finding the right gift can be easier said than done. So we’ve scoured options from a suitcase to make travel effortless, a pair of headphones to block out the world, a smartwatch that does more than just track activity, and dare we say, a vacuum that’s actually really cool.

So read on for 10 gifts that your dad or father figure is sure to love.

Away Large Suitcase ($375; awaytravel.com)

When it comes to high-quality suitcases that last years, Away is our go-to brand. Not only are the designs super chic, the suitcases themselves are incredibly durable, lightweight, and built to last. Large suitcases like these are a must-have when it comes to long and short trips alike.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($78.95, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

One of the handiest kitchen gadgets we’ve ever gotten our hands on, the Instant Pot is a perfect all-in-one tool for prepping healthy meals without a lot of skill or effort. And yes, it really is a 7-in-1 cooking apparatus.

New Home Candle ($42; homesick.com)

When you think about it a candle is kind of like a gift that keeps on giving. AndHomesick creates candles meant to remind you (through scent) of different places, feelings, or emotions. This candle for instance, the “New Home,” is all about a fresh new slate to start something new.

Apple Watch SE ($249, originally $279; amazon.com)

When you have a lot to keep track of, a smartwatch like the Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Watch SE can help you stay on top of it all. Not only can you reply to texts without having to pull out your phone, you can track daily activity, workouts, and stay on top of your health with heart rate readings. If your dad has an iPhone, it’s really the perfect accessory.

Dyson Cyclone V15 Detect Vacuum ($749.99; dyson.com)

So yes, Dyson’s are a leading name in the world of vacuuming and their latest innovation is a laser that lets you micro particles of dust and debris with ease. It’s actually really cool and when engaged the V15 Detect cordless vacuum shines a green light that makes your cleaning much more productive. And truthfully it’s fun, yes vacuuming is fun.

Leather Travel Case Set ($128; cuyana.com)

A good travel case can last a lifetime, and this set is one of our favorites. Made from high-quality and sustainable leather cut and assembled by family-owned workshops in Argentina, the larger case is perfect for travel-sized toiletries while the smaller case can hold jewelry or other valuables. Plus, you can get it monogrammed!

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones ($398; amazon.com)

Noise-canceling headphones can make a world of a difference, and this pair from Sony is one of our favorites. The audio quality is brilliant, the earcup touch sensors great for control, and the battery life is a dream at 30 hours. You can see our full review here.

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine ($499.95; amazon.com)

For a wow-worthy gift, this espresso machine is a splurge that’s worth every penny. Perfect for latte lovers and espresso devotees, it boasts easy-to-use programmable preset settings, digital temperature control, and an automatic steam wand -- among many other impressive features.

Metro Backpack ($195; monos.com)

This sleek backpack is the perfect professional upgrade to your everyday pack. The main compartment opens to lay flat, which makes organization and packing a breeze. The 15" laptop sleeve is perfect for working on the go and the detachable Metro Kit makes traveling easier than ever.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $379.99; (amazon.com)

For the music-lover, this wireless bluetooth speaker is perfect for all sorts of spaces. Its big sound makes it perfect for smaller parties, while still being small and versatile enough for everyday and personal use. While you can play music using Bluetooth connectivity, you can also plug in for an analog experience.

