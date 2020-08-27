Xiaomi Soars On Better-than-expected Results, But Hang Seng Index Sheds 1 Per Cent As Covid-19 Weighs On Sentiment

Xiaomi jumps 11.2 per cent after profits beat estimates Hang Seng blue chips sag in early trading

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi soared on Thursday on stronger-than-expected earnings, while the Hong Kong benchmark sagged as the coronavirus continues to weigh on sentiment.

Xiaomi, which will be added to the Hang Seng Index on September 7, reported profits that beat estimates and jumped 11.2 per cent. Last week, on news it would be included in the benchmark, it gained 18.4 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent to 25,230.70, as it continues to struggle to the 25,500 mark.

The Shanghai Composite Benchmark fell 0.3 per cent to 3,322.

Three stocks will be added to the Hang Seng Index, including Xiaomi, on September 7. The others are Alibaba, the e-commerce giant that owns the South China Morning Post, and pharmaceutical giant Wuxi Biologics.

Alibaba, the top shareholder of Ant Group which is the top shareholder of the coming IPO of Ant Group, rose 0.1 per cent while the Wuxi Biologics shot up 5.3 per cent.

