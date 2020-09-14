Wellcome Among The Employers Taking Part In Second Round Of Wage Subsidies, As Number Of Applicants Drops By 57 Per Cent

A source close to the matter says Wellcome is still negotiating with the government on the details of conditions imposed on the new round of aid The upcoming batch of subsidies will be rolled out between September and November

One of Hong Kong's biggest supermarket chains, Wellcome, will participate in the latest round of HK$81 billion (US$10.3 billion) wage subsidies, conceding to government demands to offer discounts in return, the Post has learned, even as the total number of applications for the scheme dropped significantly.

A total of 184,723 applications were made by Sunday's deadline for the second instalment of the six-month Employment Support Scheme (ESS), the government announced on Monday.

According to people familiar with the application, Wellcome, which runs 331 stores around the city, had applied for the subsidy again after receiving HK$399 million in subsidies - together with its sister units - between June and August.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The source said the firm was eligible for the scheme, and was negotiating with officials over the details of conditions imposed by the government on those returning to the programme.

In August, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had demanded two of the city's biggest supermarket chains give discounts to customers to qualify for the government's financial assistance, pointing out that supermarkets had seen their sales grow despite the overall slump in the retail sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming batch of wage subsidies will be rolled out between September and November. The scheme was launched before the city's third wave of Covid-19 infections in early July, when social-distancing measures tightened, further straining the fragile economy.

Dairy Farm International - which operates supermarkets such as Wellcome, convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, the health and beauty retailer Mannings, and furniture giant Ikea - received HK$399 million in wage subsidies in the first round of public support.

Fellow supermarket chain ParknShop - part of AS Watson, and controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing - collected HK$162 million in wage subsidies between June and August for at least 8,215 employees.

The Post has reached out to Wellcome and ParknShop for comments.

A man stands in front of a Wellcome supermarket on Mong Kok Road. Photo: Nora Tam

Among the latest round of applications, 158,337 were made by employers and 26,386 by self-employed persons. The number of applications was down almost 57 from the first tranche, which saw 168,799 employers and 259,860 self-employed persons applied.

Among the employers and self-employed persons taking part in the second round of the scheme, 90 per cent of them, or 143,000, had successfully applied and received funding in the first round between June and August.

Some companies indicated they would not apply for the latest round of subsidies, including the city's flag carrier Cathay Pacific and its sister airline Cathay Dragon. However, several of Cathay Pacific group's major business units, such as HK Express, Air Hong Kong, Cargo Terminal, Hong Kong Airport Service and Cathay Pacific Catering Services, would be applying to the scheme.

Under the Employment Support Scheme, the government pays up to 50 per cent of employees' salaries through their employers for six months, with the monthly subsidy for each worker capped at HK$9,000.

Hong Kong's jobless rate was still at a 15-year high at 6.1 per cent in the rolling three-month period between May and July, even though the government's wage subsidy cushioned the blow.

"We are confident that the second phase of the Employment Support Scheme will help to retain jobs, avoid large-scale layoffs and help the economy to recover quickly after the epidemic stabilises," the government said in a statement.

The city's economy - already in recession - contracted 9 per cent in the second quarter of this year, just short of the record 9.1 per cent year-on-year decline set earlier in the year.

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.