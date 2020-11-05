Vast Majority Of Cathay Pacific Pilots Sign New Salary-slashing Contracts - But Dozens Refuse

Post understands 98.5 per cent of pilots have signed new employment deals reducing their salaries and benefits Cathay last month reportedly asked aircrew to accept pay cuts of 40 to 60 per cent as part of restructuring also eliminating thousands of jobs

Some 98.5 per cent of Cathay Pacific pilots have signed new employment contracts, meaning dozens of cockpit crew have refused to accept the deals slashing their salaries and benefits, the Post has learned.

"We have jobs for every pilot who was offered COS18 [contract] and we wanted a 100 per cent take up," said Cathay's director of flight operations Chris Kempis in a Thursday memo revealing how many had signed new contracts.

"However, we also realised that it was possible that some would choose to leave us rather than accept."

Hong Kong's flag carrier, which has more than 2,000 city-based pilots, previously said it would re-hire redundant pilots to backfill positions.

Two weeks ago, Cathay asked staff to sign new contracts that cut pay for flight attendants by 20 to 40 per cent, and 40 to 60 per cent for aircrew, according to their respective unions.

More than 90 per cent of Cathay's 8,000 remaining cabin crew have signed their new contracts.

The deadline for accepting the new contracts expired at the end of Wednesday with anyone refusing to sign having their jobs terminated.

The new deals came as part of the airline's restructuring package, in which it also laid off 5,900 people - most of them in Hong Kong - and shut down its regional Cathay Dragon brand, in a desperate attempt to ease the devastating financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

