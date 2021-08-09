US Stocks May No Longer Be An Effective Guide To Hong Kong Equities, As Beijing's Crackdown Triggers Decoupling

The correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 is at its weakest in three years, according to Bloomberg data Correlation between city's benchmark and MSCI world index suggests that Hong Kong stocks have diverged from global equities by the most in 17 months

Looking to American stocks for clues on how the Hong Kong market will move may no longer be an effective strategy for local investors, with China's regulatory crackdown loosening the relationship between the city's stocks and the world's biggest equity market.

The correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 is at its weakest in three years, according to Bloomberg data. The city's stocks are also moving least in tandem with global equities since March 2020, the data shows.

This decoupling trend underscores how Beijing's campaign of reining in industries that top policymakers view as having too much sway over the Chinese economy has altered the investment landscape. Until recently, Hong Kong's US$6.3 billion stock market was seen as typically being more driven by overseas sentiment, because of its large base of foreign traders and the city's monetary policies tracking those of the US Federal Reserve.

However, the market capitalisation of about 30 per cent of companies trading in Hong Kong is exposed to Chinese regulatory risk. These businesses range from private tutoring and e-commerce firms to internet and applied software companies, according to Citic Securities. Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the South China Morning Post, is the biggest constituent of the Hang Seng Index with a 10 per cent weighting, while Tencent Holdings and Meituan are fourth and fifth-largest.

And while sentiment about local stocks seems to have stabilised, with the Hang Seng Index posting a weekly gain last week, the regulatory overhang will continue to weigh on the market going forward. This in turn could lead to a further decoupling from the US market, which currently underpinned by the Fed's dovish tone on monetary policies.

"There will be no trend reversal for Hong Kong stocks," said Wei Wei, an analyst at Ping An Securities. "The regulatory scrutiny is only halfway through and more policies will be put in place. And there's also a market consensus that China's growth has already peaked."

The 120-day correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the S&P 500 was at 0.068 last week, falling from an 11-year high of 0.46 seen in March last year, according to Bloomberg data. A reading of one means that the two are moving in lockstep, and a minus one reading means no relevant link between the markets at all.

The correlation between the city's benchmark and the MSCI index of global shares stayed at 0.37, which suggests that Hong Kong stocks have diverged from global equities by the most in 17 months.

Both Hong Kong and US stocks bottomed out from pandemic-triggered sell-offs in March last year before taking different paths.

The city's stocks spent months consolidating amid headwinds such as the continuing friction between Beijing and Washington, and concerns about the sustainability of China's recovery, before a decent rebound that was eventually derailed by Beijing's regulatory crackdown. Meanwhile, US stocks have been on a stellar run since and it has only been interrupted by small pullbacks.

More participation by mainland investors in Hong Kong stocks is also viewed as responsible for this decoupling trend, as they tend to trade more on domestic news flows. These investors sold a combined HK$63.5 billion (US$8.2 billion) of the city's stocks through the exchange link programme in July, partly contributing to US$752 billion in market value being wiped off from the Hong Kong market the same month.

