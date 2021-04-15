US-China Tech War: China Becomes World's Top Semiconductor Equipment Market As Beijing Pushes Local Chip Industry

Taiwan was the second-largest market last year with sales of US$17.15 billion ASML CEO believes export controls on China will fail to halt the country's technological progress, and will also hurt the US economy

China vaulted to the No 1 spot for new semiconductor equipment for the first time in 2020, surpassing Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, as the nation's chip makers rushed to build new capacity amid a tech war with the US, according to data from trade group SEMI.

Mainland China saw annual sales of equipment grow 39 per cent to US$18.72 billion last year, with Taiwan being the second-largest market with sales of US$17.15 billion. Taiwan's growth was flat coming after a strong year in 2019, according to a report from SEMI, a US-based industry association that represents companies that supply equipment and materials to chip makers.

China semiconductor imports surge to all-time high in March amid global chip shortage

China's emergence as the world's top market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, which includes wafer processing, assembly, packaging and testing, comes at a time when the nation is aggressively investing in new semiconductor plants and facilities as part of a long term goal of reducing its reliance on US-origin technology.

The Chinese government has showered the domestic chip sector with favourable policies, from tax rebates to state subsidies, for any new plant capable of producing chips at the 28nm node or lower, to fast track its semiconductor industry development.

Separately, China's customs authority has waived import duties for semiconductor equipment through to 2030. However, China is still banned from buying the most advanced equipment needed to produce chips at leading edge nodes, including extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines from Dutch company ASML.

People visit a booth at SEMICON China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China March 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters

ASML chief executive officer Peter Wennink said this week that export controls on China would not only fail to halt the country's technological progress, but would also hurt the US economy.

"I believe that export controls are not the right way to manage your economic risks if you have determined that there is an economic risk," Wennink said during an online industry event on Wednesday, adding that such a move would also "cost non-Chinese economies a lot of jobs and a lot of income".

The pandemic has increased demand for consumer electronics products as millions of people around the world moved to remote working and online learning amid lockdowns and social-distancing measures, which in turn boosted demand for semiconductors.

Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 19 per cent from US$59.8 billion in 2019 to a new all-time high of US$71.2 billion in 2020, the SEMI report said.

South Korea registered 61 per cent growth to US$16.08 billion, maintaining its third position, while Japan and Europe saw their spending on manufacturing equipment advance 21 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

In contrast, North America, the only region posting a dip, reported a 20 per cent year-on-year drop in 2020 following three years of consecutive growth.

Semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment sales showed strong growth across all regions, posting a 34 per cent sales increase in 2020, while worldwide test equipment sales increased 20 per cent, according to SEMI.



