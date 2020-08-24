US Authorities Give Hong Kong Exporters Some Breathing Room Over Switch To 'Made-in-China' Labels

US Customs and Border Protection extends deadline from September 25 to November 9 City's economy minister Edward Yau says policy is 'unnecessary and unreasonable'

Exporters sending goods made in Hong Kong to the United States will be allowed a longer transition period for changing labels to "Made in China", according to authorities.

US Customs and Border Protection said over the weekend it would extend the enforcement of the new label rule by 45 days, from September 25 to November 9, to give accounts and importers more time to prepare.

As part of US President Donald Trump's executive order terminating the special treatment the city enjoyed under Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, his administration stipulated Hong Kong exporters must relabel made-in-Hong Kong goods to "Made in China" to reflect the city's status as "just another Chinese city".

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"The measure is unnecessary and unreasonable. And they are malicious," Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said on Monday. "It is to threaten or attack Hong Kong's special status as a separate customs territory under the [ World Trade Organisation]."

He added the US wanted the made-in-Hong Kong label to disappear in front of consumers, which was "unfair and uncivilised".

Yau said the government would take the matter to the WTO, but declined to reveal what the city's approach would be.

However, the new label rule does not affect the place of origin, "HK", which means made-in-Hong Kong exports will not be subject to any punitive tariffs the US has imposed on Chinese goods during the trade war, since the summer of 2018.

Willy Lam Sun-mo, Hong Kong Productivity Council chairman, said consumer rights authorities and importers in the US had questions about the new arrangement, which he said had caused a certain amount of confusion.

"They are confused about the rule and risk breaching trade-description rules," he said. "Some of them have no idea on how to advertise the Hong Kong products."

The executive order was signed in response to Beijing's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong in June, a move Trump said undermined the city's democratic development and the autonomy guarantees under the "one country, two systems" governing principle.

"We hope that there will be a return of some common sense in this battle initiated by the US against China and likely against Hong Kong," Yau said.

"There are sufficient mutual interests for all of us to work for the betterment of our own communities and economies. I'm hoping that common sense will be back."

The US is the second-largest destination for Hong Kong-made shipments, accounting for 7.7 per cent of the city's total domestic exports in 2019, with the mainland being the biggest destination.

In 2019, Hong Kong exported US$471 million worth of made-in-Hong Kong goods to the US, most of which were jewellery, food, electronic goods and electric appliances.

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.