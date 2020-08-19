US And China To Double Weekly Flights, Handing Lifeline To Grounded Carriers Facing Industry's Worst Travel Slump

Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines will be allowed to double their weekly US services to eight round trips A day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) gave the green light for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to increase their weekly China services to two round-trip flights

China and the United States will double the number of flights between them later this month, resuming services on some of the world's most lucrative routes to offer a lifeline to half a dozen grounded airlines mired in the industry's worst slump.

Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines will be allowed to each double their weekly US services to four round trips, the US Department of Transportation said overnight. A day earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) gave the green light for Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to increase their weekly China services to two round-trip flights.

The gradual resumption in air service, even as China and the US are headed in opposite directions in their coronavirus cases, offers the first breather for a global aviation industry poised for a 50 per cent decline in 2020 sales, according to a June forecast by the International Air Transport Association (Iata). Chinese airlines, which lost more than 70 billion yuan (US$10.1 billion) in the first half, have launched a variety of unlimited "fly at will" flight packages, as competition steps up for domestic passengers following China's gradual release from coronavirus lockdown.

"Most air passengers are Chinese returning from overseas as the pandemic is out of control in these countries," said Qi Qi, an associate professor at Guangzhou Civil Aviation College. "Business and tourism demand in international routes have not resumed yet, which will not come until the pandemic comes under control domestically and overseas. In the short term, it's basically impossible to recover all international flights, including the flights between China and the US."

A helicopter taking off as planes are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport on June 30, 2020. Photo: Felix Wong

Delta Air Lines will start a Detroit-Shanghai service and a Seattle-Shanghai flight - both transiting in Seoul - from August 24 on a weekly basis.

"From this week, customers can book the tickets for the two newly added flights from the official website of Delta Air Lines," the Atlanta-based carrier said in reply to the South China Morning Post.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, on July 1, 2019. Photo: Reuters

The shares of Chinese carriers were mixed, with the gradual expansion in US-China air service. Air China's shares rose by as much as 2.4 per cent in Shanghai, and advanced 3.1 per cent in Hong Kong during a trading day interrupted by a typhoon. Shares of China Southern, the country's largest fleet operator, gained as much as 2.5 per cent in Shanghai but fell by as much as 1.8 per cent in Hong Kong. China Eastern, the Shanghai-based carrier, rose 2.1 per cent on the city's exchange, declining 3 per cent in Hong Kong.

The world's two largest economies have been entangled in an aviation stand-off since early June, as Beijing restricted the number of international flights to curb the import of Covid-19 cases to the country. In December 2019, a month before the first confirmed coronavirus infections were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, as many as 641 weekly services were offered between the US and China, according to data by Flight Master.

After the US threatened to stop all Chinese carriers from flying to the US, CAAC announced new measures to allow all 95 foreign carriers, including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, that were excluded from a March 26 restriction on inbound international flights to fly once a week to a Chinese city capable of handling overseas arrivals.

In mid June, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were allowed to mount two weekly round-trip services to China by CAAC, followed by Washington doubling services allowed for Chinese carriers to the US to the same amount. But progress paused after that, with Washington rejecting future schedules filed by Chinese airlines in June and July.

"It is only a change of flight numbers," said Lin Zhijie, an expert at the Aviation Think Tank. "But the competition between China and the US in aviation has not changed, it still continues."

