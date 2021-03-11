US And China Set Up Working Group On Semiconductor Restrictions To Ease Export Controls And Improve Supply Chain Security

The working group will conduct meetings every six months to keep each other updated about technology The group will also work out policy proposals

The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), a state-backed association of 774 Chinese businesses in the chips industry, said on Thursday that it has set up a working group with the United States technology companies to create an avenue for communication on issues such as "export controls, supply chain security".

The launch of the working group came amid speculation that the administration of US President Joe Biden is likely to relax certain trade restrictions against Chinese semiconductor companies to ease a global shortage of chips, a move that could help Chinese firms, from Huawei Technologies to Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC).

The working group is aimed at promoting "deeper mutual understanding and trust" between the Chinese and US semiconductor industries to solve concerns through dialogue and cooperation, the Chinese association said in a statement on its website. The counterpart of the Chinese association is the Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association (ISA). ISA hasn't announced the establishment of the joint working group.

The working group, which will include 10 experts from both sides, will conduct meetings every six months to keep each other updated about technology and trade restrictions policies in Beijing and Washington DC and to work out policy proposals, according to the CSIA's statement.

The announcement was made just hours after the announcement that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan are expected to meet China's most senior foreign policy official Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, next week in Alaska, confirming a report by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday.

