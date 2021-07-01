Tycoons Spotting: Hui Ka-yan, Wang Xing, Lei Jun And Hong Kong's Trio Seen At Communist Party's Centenary Party In Beijing

Their attendance at such a high-level gathering will be seen as a signal that top policymakers are softening their stance towards the two companies Food delivery giant Meituan is under investigation by antitrust watchdogs, while developer China Evergrande has faced pressure to clear its debts

Traders betting on Meituan and China Evergrande Group will have breathed a sigh of relief when the founders of the two troubled companies showed up at the Communist Party's most important political event of the year.

Wang Xing, the 42-year-old chairman of Meituan, the food delivery giant that is currently the subject of an antitrust probe, was among attendees of the Party's 100th anniversary celebrations at Tiananmen Square on Thursday morning, according to live television footage. Meanwhile, billionaire Hui Ka Yan, whose China Evergrande is under government pressure to cut its debt levels, was also invited to the gala, according to the company's public relation officials.

Their appearance at such a high-level gathering, in which Chinese President and party chief Xi Jinping delivered the keynote speech, will be seen as a signal that top policymakers are softening their stance towards the two companies. That should restore some confidence in the companies' battered stocks.

Hong Kong-traded shares of Meituan have shed almost 30 per cent of their value since February amid the investigation into alleged monopolistic practices, while the stock of China Evergrande has tumbled 32 per cent this year as the developer grapples to clear its debt mountain.

"Typically, the attendees are meticulously picked for such an important political event, not randomly," said Dai Ming, a money manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. "It makes sense to guess that there may be some political intention behind it."

Meituan and China Evergrande's shares do not have an immediate chance to react, as the Hong Kong market where the two are listed is shut for the handover day on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index of Chinese domestic stocks swung between gains and losses, finishing the day 0.1 per cent down.

Lei Jun, the billionaire founder of smartphone maker Xiaomi, was also among notable Chinese entrepreneurs who joined the centenary ceremony, posting about his participation on the Weibo social media platform.

Invitations to China's major political events usually bode well for stock prices. On the occasion of the 2019 military parade marking the 70th anniversary of Communist-ruled China, shares of Xiaomi, Gree Electric Appliances and China Evergrande rose by at least 2.8 per cent in the month preceding the event. Xiaomi's Lei, Gree's chairwoman Dong Mingzhu and China Evergrande's Hui were guests of the event that year.

Among the business elite from Hong Kong that made their way to the Party's centenary ceremony were Yuen Mo, chairman of privately held China Merchants Industry Holdings, Victor Fung, chairman of Li & Fung that was taken private last year, and Allan Zeman, chairman of unlisted Lan Kwai Fong Holdings. Zeman, 72, is also chairman of Wynn Macau, one of the casino operators in the world's largest gambling hub.

With additional reporting by Pearl Liu, Che Pan and Josh Ye

