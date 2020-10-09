Travellers Return To The Sky As China's Covid-19 Outbreak Comes Under Control, Boosting 'golden Week' Flights By 13 Per Cent

The number of daily average domestic flights rose 13 per cent to 109,856 during the eight-day holiday, said the civil aviation regulator Some 637 million touristic travels were made, 79 per cent of the level of last year

China's aviation industry took a step closer towards full recovery, as more people took to air travel during the nation's weeklong "golden week" public holiday, encouraged by a rigorous testing regime, social distancing and the wearing of masks that brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Chinese airlines offered 109,856 flights from October 1 through 8 during the National Day holidays, 13 per cent more than the same period last year before the Covid-19 outbreak, according to data by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). As many as 13.26 million people travelled by air, 91.1 per cent of the level in 2019, the regulator said, with the overall daily average flights recovering by 89.7 per cent to 14,666.

"October's gain was higher than expected, as airlines were not expecting a recovery to 90 or 100 per cent until the start of 2021," said Bocom International's analyst You Luya in Hong Kong. "It's not only the recovery of demand for domestic travel, but also because people who used to travel abroad turned to domestic destinations."

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The resumption in travel underscores how life in China, the first major global economy to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns, is almost back to the pre-outbreak levels. Retail sales picked up during the weeklong holidays, a typical peak season for travelling and consumption, while cinema box office and restaurant bookings fell due to social-distancing rules that limited the number of customers.

Travellers making their way to the domestic departures area at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg

The resumption of air travel filled Shanghai's airports. From September 30 to October 7, 13,797 flights took off from the Hongqiao airport and the Pudong airfield, up 22 per cent from last year, according to Shanghai International Airport. Around 2.05 million individuals flew from the two airports to other parts of the country, a 17.3 per cent gain compared with 2019.

Harbin Taiping International Airport handled 4.3 per cent more flights, with 3,363 services taking off from the airfield carrying 459,000 passengers, according to official data.

South Korean travellers in the departure lobby of Terminal 2 at the Incheon airport in South Korea on 23 July 2020 for their departure to the Chinese provincial city of Guangzhou. Photo: EPA-EFE

The resumption of travel is a good news for the International Air Transport Association (Iata), the industry guild, which said that the global aviation industry would need to burn through US$77 billion in cash in the second half of 2020, or almost US$300,000 per minute. The industry is expected to bear losses until 2022.

The strong rebound in China is expected to help relieve the cash flow pressure of Chinese carriers, which already lost 34.25 billion yuan (US$5 billion) in the second quarter. During the golden week, which overlapped with the traditional family gatherings of the Mid-Autumn Festival, 637 million individuals travelled in the country, 79 per cent of the same period in 2019. Domestic tourism revenue reached 466.56 billion yuan, 69.9 per cent of that in 2019.

Despite the considerable increases in the number of flights and air travellers, analysts expect Chinese airlines to continue to suffer from losses for some time. Strong demand would stimulated the carriers to raise air fares and help with their bottom line, they said.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.