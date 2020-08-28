Tesla Rival Nio Seeks As Much As US$1.7 Billion From New Stock Sale Amid Rally In Chinese Electric-car Makers

Nio to make second follow-on share sale in two months, seeking as much as US$1.7 billion from investors amid bullish sentiment in sector Deal launched after stellar debut of rival Xpeng, which also raised bigger than expected IPO proceeds this week

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio has launched a follow-on share offering in the US market, its second in as many months, to capitalise on improved investor sentiment surrounding the sector.

The firm is offering 75 million new American depositary shares (ADS) with an option for underwriters to sell an additional 11.25 million ADS to meet demand, according to its US exchange filing. Bookrunners of the deal are Bank of America, CICC and Morgan Stanley.

The Shanghai-based start-up made its US stock debut in 2018 and raised an additional US$428.4 million cash from a follow-on sale in June at US$5.95 per share. The stock has since surged to US$19.88 on Thursday, a level that could help the firm raise between US$1.5 billion and US$1.7 billion.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The move to tap new capital has come on the heels of the successful initial public offering and debut by rival Xpeng, whose shares closed for a 41 per cent premium on their New York debut overnight. Xpeng was able to bump up its IPO price higher due to strong investors' demand.

Tesla compared to domestic electric vehicle brands in China

The rally in Chinese EV stocks underscores optimism surrounding a growing list of start-ups that aimed to overtake market leader Tesla in China, as the world's biggest car market starts rebounding from the coronavirus-led slump. Tesla, which has a manufacturing base in China and sells its Model 3 in the country, has surged over five times to US$2,238.75 in New York.

China Evergrande billionaire takes early losses in plans to overtake Tesla, dominate global electric car market

While sales have slowed this year amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in July there was an early sign of recovery as sales of new energy vehicle ended 12 straight months of decline and rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year to 98,000 units, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of EV cars are expected to triple by 2025, from an expected 1.1 million this year, the association forecasts.

"China's new energy vehicle deliveries are likely to resume rising in the second half, driven by an increase in high-end electric vehicle launches by joint venture brands, and Chinese automakers' promotions for low-end electric vehicles in rural areas with regulatory support," wrote Fitch analysts including Jing Yang and Tyran Kam in a recent report.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.