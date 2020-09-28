Tesla Challenger Xpeng To Get US$587 Million From Guangzhou Government To Power Growth, Build New Factory

Xpeng Motors is building a new plant in Guangzhou which is expected to start production by December 2022 China's electric car start-ups are on a roll this year, in part boosted by Tesla's spectacular stock price performance

Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng Motors is building a new plant in the southern city of Guangzhou with investment from the local government, as the Tesla challenger flush with capital after its recent New York listing eyes expansion in the mainland.

The carmaker will receive 4 billion yuan (US$587 million) in financing from the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone for the factory as well as its future growth, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The Guangzhou government entity's share of investment in the new plant, which is expected to start production by December 2022, is 1.3 billion yuan.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

This will significantly expand the company's production capacity, currently at 100,000 units per year driven by its plant in Zhaoqing city in Guangdong province, according to the statement.

Xpeng and Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone officials at the ground breaking ceremony for the electric carmaker's new plant in Guangzhou, on Monday. Photo: Handout

"With the strong support from the Guangzhou government, we are confident we will execute on our strategic growth initiatives and deliver the highest quality products and services to meet our customers' needs," said He Xiaopeng, chairman and chief executive of Xpeng.

The move is a significant boost to Xpeng, which raised US$1.7 billion from its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in August. Thanks in part to a mouthwatering surge in Tesla's share price this year, China's electric vehicle start-ups have gained more traction in raising funds and expanding production over the past few months.

What comes after an electric vehicle? For Xpeng, it's the flying car

Under the partnership with Xpeng, the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone will first lease the factory to Xpeng upon its completion and then sell it to the carmaker when the lease expires in seven years.

In addition to providing help for construction of the factory, the Guangzhou government has also agreed to facilitate 1.2 billion yuan in financing to Xpeng in the form of fixed-return investment or long-term bank loans with annual returns of 4 per cent, the statement said.

The government will also invest another 1 billion in Xpeng by March 2021, and potentially purchase 500 million yuan worth of a stake in the company by August 2022.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.