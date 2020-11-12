Tencent Posts 89 Per Cent Rise In Quarterly Profit On Back Of Strong Video Games, Fintech Businesses

The internet giant reported a net profit of US$15.2 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates. Revenue rose 29 per cent to US$18.9 billion

Internet giant Tencent Holdings reported a better-than-expected 89 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter to September 30, as the company and its peers come to grips with China's antitrust efforts.

The Hong Kong-listed company on Thursday reported a net profit of 38.5 billion yuan (US$15.2 billion) in the third quarter, up from 20.4 billion yuan in the same period last year, boosted by strong growth in gaming as well as payments and cloud services. That beat the 30.3 billion yuan consensus estimate from 17 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 29 per cent to 125.4 billion yuan, up from 97.2 billion yuan a year ago, ahead of the 123.8 billion yuan consensus estimate by 27 analysts.

"This quarter marked the second anniversary of our strategic organisation upgrade, which was intended to enhance our strength in consumer internet and extend our presence to industrial internet," said Tencent chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng in a statement on Thursday after the market closed.

"While the upgrade was designed to bear fruit over the longer run, we are already seeing initial benefits in areas such as consolidating our advertising services, rejuvenating our product and content platforms, growing our cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) businesses and building an internal open source code base."

Tencent's results come as major Chinese tech companies saw their shares tumble after Beijing unveiled draft antitrust guidelines to rein in internet-based platforms on Tuesday and Wednesday, aiming to curb monopolistic practices in the industry. The move sent shock waves through investors and wiped out US$290 billion in market value from tech giants including Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding and Meituan after the guidelines were released. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Shenzhen-based Tencent's share price rebounded with a 4.72 per cent increase to close at HK$577 on Thursday, before its latest quarterly results were announced. The company's share price has jumped 53.62 per cent since the start of the year, hitting a record high of HK$633 in intraday trading on Monday.

