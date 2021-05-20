Tencent Posts 65 Per Cent Rise In First-quarter Profit Amid Tightening Scrutiny From Chinese Regulators

China's biggest social media and gaming company posted a 65 per cent rise in profit for the first quarter, beating estimates The company's growth comes as it continues to face antitrust scrutiny from Beijing, with its music streaming business expected to take a hit

Tencent Holdings, operator of China's biggest social media app and the country's biggest gaming company by revenue, reported first-quarter profits above the expected 34.4 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion), beating estimates to report a 65 per cent increase from the same period a year ago, as it braces for tighter scrutiny from Chinese regulators continuing to tighten the screws on the country's tech sector.

The Hong Kong-listed company reported a profit of 47.8 billion yuan in the quarter ended March, compared with 28.9 billion yuan in the same period of 2020. Revenue reached 135.3 billion yuan, a rise of 25 per cent, compared with 108.1 billion yuan last year. It was more than the 133.8 billion yuan consensus estimate from 25 analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

The company's continued growth comes at a sensitive time for Tencent, which has become a target of China's antitrust efforts as the government cracks down on Big Tech. The tech giant's shares rose 0.25 per cent on Thursday ahead of the earnings announcement, closing at HK$609 (US$78).

