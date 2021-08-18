Tencent Posts 29 Per Cent Profit Growth Despite Regulatory Uncertainty Over Gaming, Antitrust

The Hong Kong-listed company reported a profit of US$6.6 billion in the quarter ended June The results come amid a recent stock market rout for the country's tech sector, triggered by new rules and fines targeting the business practices of Big Tech

Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings posted a 29 per cent rise in second-quarter profit amid Beijing's tighter scrutiny of Big Tech.

The Shenzhen-based company reported a profit of 42.6 billion yuan (US$6.6 billion) in the quarter ended June, up from the 33.1 billion yuan in the same period last year and beating estimates of 30.8 billion yuan, as the Hong Kong-listed tech giant braces for tighter scrutiny from Chinese regulators.

Revenue reached 138.26 billion yuan, up 20 per cent compared with 114.9 billion yuan for the same quarter last year, higher than an earlier consensus estimate of 138.2 billion yuan by 25 analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The results came amid a recent stock market rout for the country's tech sector, triggered by new rules and fines targeting the business practices of Big Tech.

Tencent's shares have tumbled more than 40 per cent from a high of HK$767 in January, closing at HK$436.20 on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement, gaining just 0.28 per cent for the day.

Tencent has become a target in China's antitrust efforts, with its merger of game streaming platforms Douyu and Huya blocked by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) in July.

The company was also ordered to end its exclusive music licencing deals with global record labels, and earlier this year it was fined for failing to disclose its merger and acquisition deals to the authorities.

The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22. The New York-listed company owns China's three largest music streaming apps. Photo: Reuters

The government and state media's conflicting attitudes towards gaming, Tencent's biggest revenue generator, have also added to the uncertainty and concerns over further regulatory pressure on the tech sector.

Apart from the regulatory attention, the company's gaming business and its flagship all-purpose app WeChat have been targeted in public interest lawsuits over child protection.

Tencent is among an ever-widening group of Chinese tech companies to come under scrutiny this year.

In March, the SAMR slapped a record 18.2 billion yuan fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding for monopolistic behaviour, and the regulator opened an investigation into Tencent-backed food delivery service Meituan.

Last month, China's cyberspace administration initiated a probe into Didi Chuxing on data security and national security grounds after the ride-hailing giant was said to have "forced its way" to a US listing.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.