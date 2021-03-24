Tencent Posts 175 Per Cent Rise In Fourth-quarter Profit, As It Faces Tighter Scrutiny From Chinese Regulators And Seeks New Growth Opportunities

Tencent's fourth-quarter profit beat estimates by 80 per cent, reaching US$9.1 billion The tech giant's continued growth faces increasing challenges in its home market, where regulatory scrutiny is hitting its gaming and financial services empire

Tencent Holdings reported on Wednesday a 175 per cent rise in profit for the fourth quarter, beating market estimates as the internet giant deals with increased scrutiny from the Chinese government's crackdown on Big Tech companies.

The Shenzhen-based company's net profit reached 59.3 billion yuan (US$9.1 billion) in the three months ended December, up from 21.6 billion yuan during the same period in 2019 and 80 per cent above analyst estimates, according to Bloomberg data.

Total revenue rose 26 per cent to 133.7 billion yuan , from 105.8 billion yuan a year earlier, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of 133.1 billion yuan by 22 analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

The company, which runs the world's largest video games business and China's biggest social media operation, said its profit for the full year was up 71 per cent, reaching 159.8 billion yuan in 2020, higher than the 130.2 billion yuan consensus estimate. Total revenue in 2020 grew 28 per cent for the year to 482.1 billion yuan, beating the 481 billion yuan estimate by 53 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The tech giant's shares fell 0.8 per cent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings announcement amid a declining market, closing at HK$623.50. The stock's price has dropped by nearly 19 per cent since its January 25 record, wiping out HK$1.42 trillion (US$183.4 billion) in market capitalisation, pushing back Tencent's prospects of becoming the first Asian company to reach a US$1 trillion valuation.

Despite continued growth, Tencent is facing more hurdles in its home market, where it has been ensnared in China's crackdown on Big Tech. Regulatory scrutiny has recently hit both the company's gaming business and financial services, two important areas for the tech giant.

A merger of the country's two largest video game live-streaming companies, Huya and Douyu, is currently being reviewed by Chinese regulators and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Huya is seeking to acquire its rival for US$6 billion, but both companies are backed by Tencent and make up 90 per cent of the market by number of users, according to iResearch. Reuters reported on Tuesday that local regulators are requiring Tencent to "offer concessions" for approval, but Douyu executives told analysts in an earnings call that the merger was still on track for approval.

Tencent's fintech business could be another regulatory target. Bloomberg reported earlier this month, citing anonymous sources, that the company will probably be pushed into putting its financial services into a holding company, similar to what is being asked of rival Ant Group, the owner of Alipay and an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post. The task could be more complicated for Tencent, however, as the company's fintech endeavors are spread out across its entire ecosystem, only converging on its ubiquitous WeChat app, the country's second largest mobile payment platform. WeChat saw transactions reach US$250 billion in through its in-app mini-programs alone, which does not count the trillions of dollars in transactions made through WeChat Pay every year.

