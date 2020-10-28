Swire In Talks To Sell Cityplaza One Office Tower As It Picks Up The Pace On Asset Sales After First Interim Loss In Half A Century

Cityplaza One, completed in 1997, has about 629,000 square feet (58,400 square metres) in gross floor area The 21-storey office tower is said to have received a purchase offer of HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion), according to industry sources

Swire Properties Limited, one of Hong Kong's largest owners of offices and shopping centres, said it is in discussions to sell a 21-storey office building on the eastern side of Hong Kong Island, as it picks up the pace on an asset-disposal plan after its parent posted the first interim loss in half a century.

The company said it's in talks to sell Cityplaza One in Quarry Bay, although "no agreement for the disposal has been reached," according to its statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Trading in the shares of Swire Properties and its parent Swire Pacific Limited were halted for the announcement.

Swire Properties' interim core profit plunged 80 per cent to HK$3.75 billion, as its rental income from offices, shopping centres and hotel occupancy at its Pacific Place mixed-use complex in Admiralty plunged amid dwindling business and leisure visitor numbers. The developer offered 227 car parking space and 62 motorcycle lots for sale two weeks ago, the first time it offered the "noncore assets" at its 43-year old Taikoo Shing housing project for sale, aiming to generate at least HK$690 million from the entire disposal at HK$3 million for each car space.

Swire Pacific, one of Hong Kong's largest and oldest conglomerates and the 82 per cent owner of Swire Properties, swung to its first interim loss since 1974, as its Cathay Pacific Airways unit was weighed down by the unprecedented travel slump from the coronavirus pandemic.

An aerial view of Swire Properties' Taikoo Shing project in Hong Kong as of 30 May 2012. Photo: SCMP

The conglomerate, which owns Cathay Pacific, earned HK$15.85 billion in first-half profit last year. Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong's flagship carrier, received a financial bailout from the government in June to survive the slump in the global aviation industry. Still, it had to axe 8,000 jobs worldwide - two-thirds of them in Hong Kong - and shut down its Cathay Dragon regional carrier, to downsize amid a shrinking aviation market.

Cityplaza One, with a gross floor area of about 629,000 square feet (58,400 square metres), is home to companies like Marriott International, MSIG Insurance and AT&T. The Grade A office tower, completed in 1997, is said to have received an offer of HK$10 billion (US$1.3 billion), or HK$15,900 per square foot, according to industry sources.

Swire Properties sold two office towers in 2018 - Cityplaza Three and Cityplaza Four - for HK$15 billion. The buyer was Hengli Investments Holding (Group) and real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners.

Swire Properties' shares continued their drop after the lunch trading pause and after the company's statement, declining 0.7 per cent to HK$20.45, while Swire Pacific's stock fell 0.8 per cent to HK$36.55. Cathay Pacific fell 2.1 per cent to HK$5.50 in Hong Kong.

