Suez Canal Blockage Could See Goods Being Shipped To Hong Kong Delayed By At Least Three Weeks, Industry Figures Warn

The 200,000 tonnes Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday blocking the link between Asia and Europe An estimated US$400 million per hour in trade is being held up by the ship

Goods being shipped into Hong Kong were likely to be delayed by at least three weeks and could potentially cost more as a result of the blockage at the Suez Canal, industry figures warned on Friday.

The 200,000 tonnes container ship Ever Given, which is operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, was stranded at the southern end of the canal on Tuesday, and Willy Lin Sun-mo, chairman of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council, said that had taken a heavy toll on the global supply chain.

Trade experts also warned of the prospect of higher container shipment charges as a result, disrupting a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Expect delays in shipment by a minimum of three weeks," Lin said, adding he would raise the issue at a meeting with the Transport and Housing Bureau.

The 400m Ever Given, which is longer than the Eiffel Tower would be if laid on its side, was carrying 20,000 containers when it ran aground earlier this week.

It could take weeks to free the vessel, and shipping experts Lloyd's List has estimated that up to US$400 million per hour in trade is being held up. On Friday, 200 ships were stuck at the northern and southern ends of the canal.

"What a black swan event," said Louis Chan Wing-kin, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council's assistant principal economist in global research. "Global container shipment charges are likely to go up, which may spill to air freight."

The Suez Canal serves as the shortest and quickest link for trade between Asia and Europe. Lin estimated imports and exports ranging from raw materials to daily necessities and perishable items would be affected.

One of Hong Kong's largest container port operators, Modern Terminals Ltd (MTL), said it expected disruptions in cargo flow over the next few weeks.

"Over the next few weeks, we expect that ships will start experiencing delays causing disruption to cargo flow which will have an impact on cargo volume going through ports in the world including Hong Kong and Mainland China," a spokeswoman said. "How long this disruption will last will depend on how quickly they can refloat the vessel and reopen the Suez Canal."

MTL was confident lessons learned from the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak last year, its efficient operations, and solid network connectivity could mitigate the risks of the potential disruption, she added.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with our shipping line customers to facilitate cargo flow to minimise the impact to global supply chains," she said.

Lin said there was an alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope, on the southern tip of Africa, but it would take five to six extra days and came with the added risk of pirates.

Hong Kong exported 1.5 per cent fewer goods at US$503.5 billion overseas last year from 2019 amid the pandemic. Of the total exports, 7.1 per cent or about US$35 billion worth of merchandise was shipped to Europe by both air and sea. The city's total trade dropped 2.5 per cent to US$1.05 trillion.

