Stock Traders Look To China's 'two Sessions' For Drivers As Political Meeting Begins Under Cloud Of 'bubble' Warning

Investors are hoping for uplifting signals from China's top officials before the nation's most important political gathering after a troubling week caused by a US bond-market rout. So far, it's been underwhelming as stocks extended losses.

The Hang Seng Index has weakened on the run-up to and during the past four "two sessions," and this week has been choppy at best even though the stock benchmark is still just slightly higher than it was a week ago. Stocks extended losses from Thursday as concerns about asset bubbles and tightening policy screws dominate sentiment.

This year marks the beginning of China's 14th five-year plan and the centenary milestone in the founding of the Communist Party.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, kicked off the sessions on Thursday, while the lawmaking National People's Congress (NPC) followed a day later.

Here is what some analysts are saying about the meetings and the expectations for markets.

Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities in Hong Kong:

China's GDP target of "above 6 per cent" for 2020 leaves room for structural reform and provides anchor for other numerical targets such as in money supply, inflation and carbon emissions, he said in a report after Premier Li Keqiang work report.

China still cannot afford to take an immediate and substantial tightening. Despite a strong rebound in headline GDP growth, the private sector has not seen a full recovery yet. They are likely to shun any sharp policy turn, he added.

"Some of the emergency fiscal stimulus measures may be phased out. But on the monetary side, a slow tapering is expected, given the need to prevent risk and stabilise the macro leverage ratio."

China Renaissance expects the focus to be on policy normalisation, with policy support and reform push that should spur the economy through technology innovation, localisation, digitalisation, urbanisation and green initiatives.

"History shows that offshore-listed Chinese equities tend to react positively to the two sessions, but only moderately so. A greater impact may filter through over the next month."

Deng Lijun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai:

"The market tends to have corrections or consolidation during the two sessions. When the conferences are over, the fundamental factors will become the driving force, with the release of the first-quarter economic data and the quarterly results," he said by phone on Thursday.

Carbon neutrality, technology innovation, system reforms and military may be among the major investment themes linked to the events, Deng added.

BCA Research:

A recent statement from top Chinese banking regulator Guo Shuqing highlighting the risk of bubbles in both foreign equity markets and domestic property markets cast a shadow over Asian equities earlier this week, the firm said in a report on Thursday.

"The comments are especially relevant as they come ahead of the National People's Congress, which will provide some indication of Beijing's policy direction and priorities this year," it said. "[His] statement indicates that Chinese policymakers view asset bubbles, not deflationary pressures, as the primary risk to the Chinese economy, therefore implying that policy tightening will continue."

The base case remains that Chinese policy will tighten and activity will peak in the first half of the year with credit growth decelerating by two to three percentage points this year, BCA Research analysts noted.

"But even though the Chinese policy tailwind to global growth will die down, the global recovery will remain intact, supported by the normalisation of activity as the pandemic recedes in major economies. Thus, we favour European equities over Chinese ones on a 12-month horizon."

