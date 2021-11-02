Standard Chartered Beats Consensus As Profit More Than Triple On Trade, Markets Operations And Wealth Management Push

Pre-tax profit was US$996 million, beating a consensus estimate of US$942 million, with Asia generating 86 per cent of income Bank's results driven by gains in its financial markets and trade businesses while its push into wealth management gathered pace

Standard Chartered, one of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said its profit more than tripled in the third quarter as it benefited from double-digit gains in its financial markets and trade businesses and lower provisions for potential soured loans.

The London-based lender, which generates much of its revenue in Asia, said its credit impairments declined by 70 per cent to US$108 million, reflecting similar trend reported by its banking rivals during the quarter. Standard Chartered took provisions of US$2.3 billion for all of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on economic activity.

"We delivered a return to top-line growth in the third quarter and achieved further progress against our strategic priorities, with strong performance in our financial markets and trade businesses and ongoing positive momentum in wealth management," chief executive officer Bill Winters said in a statement.

The emerging-markets-focused bank's pre-tax profit was US$996 million, beating a consensus estimate of US$942 million, and an improvement over the US$435 million it reported a year earlier. On a net basis, earnings rose to US$644 million versus US$161 million a year ago.

Shares of Standard Chartered were unchanged at HK$52.80 in Tuesday's early trading after the report card.

The bank's earnings announcement came just days after it said it would deploy US$300 billion for green and transition financing by the end of this decade and simultaneously seek to cut emissions associated with its lending to carbon-intensive sectors as part of its efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

HSBC reported last week that its third-quarter profit more than doubled as the city's biggest banking group released US$659 million for reserves for soured loans. It also announced a plan to buy back up to US$2 billion in shares.

Standard Chartered said that it has "no direct exposure" to any Chinese property developers who had breached all of Beijing's "three red lines" financial leverage measures in its commercial real estate book. The mainland only accounted for about US$800 million of its US$4.2 billion commercial real estate exposure in China including Hong Kong.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters at the bank's main building in Hong Kong in August. Photo: May Tse

The "three red lines" measures were introduced in August last year to help reduce leverage among China's developers and stem speculative property markets in the mainland. Developers who do not meet the measures are unable to take out new bank loans.

Concerns have been growing about debt levels at China Evergrande Group and other mainland property developers in recent months following a series of defaults and missed payments on offshore bonds.

Standard Chartered said operating income, similar to revenue in US accounting, rose 7 per cent to US$3.76 billion in the third quarter.

Net interest margin, an important measure of lending profitability, was unchanged at 1.23 per cent from the prior year period. It rose 1 basis point from 1.22 per cent in the second quarter.

Operating income rose by 18 per cent to US$300 million in its trade business, and by 11 per cent to US$1.32 billion in its financial markets segment.

In its wealth management business, operating income slipped 2 per cent, primarily because of a US$53 million accelerated recognition of an annual bancassurance bonus in the prior-year period. Excluding bancassurance, wealth management's underlying growth was 3 per cent, the bank said.

Underlying pre-tax profit in its Asia business rose 12.9 per cent to US$927 million. The segment accounted for 86 per cent of the bank's underlying pre-tax profit. Even so, the bank's business in Hong Kong, its single largest market, reported a 9 per cent decline to US$335 million.

In its corporate, commercial and institutional banking business, underlying pre-tax profit rose 67 per cent to US$868 million. Its consumer, private and business banking segment declined 12.8 per cent to US$259 million.

Separately, AlipayHK and Standard Chartered on Tuesday announced the launch of their Q credit card, which combines a physical and virtual credit card.

