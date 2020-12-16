SMIC Boardroom Shake-up Comes After Chip Maker Hit By US Sanctions Over Alleged Links To Military

SMIC said in a statement on Wednesday that it was communicating with co-CEO Liang to verify his intention to resign The latest boardroom shake-up comes at a time when the Chinese foundry is facing increased US scrutiny over its alleged ties with the Chinese military

A boardroom shake-up at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is the latest setback for China's leading foundry after it was slapped with US sanctions for alleged ties to the Chinese military.

Chiang Shangyi, who spent nine years as head of research and development at Taiwan foundry giant TSMC before retiring in 2006, has been appointed executive director and vice-chairman of SMIC and a member of its strategic committee, according to a SMIC stock filing on Tuesday. Previously, Chiang had served as an independent non-executive director at SMIC from December 2016 to June 2019.

Liang Mong Song, co-CEO of SMIC, is said to have resigned over the appointment of Chiang, according to Liang's resignation letter seen by several Chinese media outlets. Liang was still listed as co-CEO among other senior executives in SMIC's stock filing issued on Tuesday.

Liang also worked for TSMC before joining SMIC but was overlooked for the top R&D job when Liang left, according to Taiwan media reports at the time.

SMIC said in a statement on Wednesday that it was communicating with Liang to verify his intention to resign.

The boardroom shake-up comes at a time when the Chinese foundry is facing increased US scrutiny over its alleged ties to the Chinese military, which SMIC has repeatedly denied. In September, the US Commerce Department told SMIC's American suppliers that they needed to apply for a licence before shipping any more products to the Chinese company.

SMIC and its subsidiaries, which have been supported by local governments and state-backed semiconductor-dedicated funds, is seen as China's best shot to catch up with its global peers in semiconductor manufacturing as the country continues its drive for greater self-reliance in core technologies.

Chiang did not reply to questions about his new roles at SMIC when contacted by the Post via LinkedIn.

Chiang, 74, previously led TSMC in setting milestones in semiconductor technology in the 0.25 micrometre to 16 nanometre nodes, transforming the company from a "technology follower to a technology leader," the SMIC statement read.

Chiang is entitled to an annual cash compensation of US$670,000 and other annual incentives. In June he resigned as chief executive of the cash-strapped Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC), telling the Post that his experience with the company was "a nightmare".

Chinese chip companies, flush with state funding, have been keen to lure top semiconductor talent from Taiwan to help build a domestic chipmaking industry.

Trading in SMIC's shares was suspended on Wednesday after the stock fell 4 per cent to HK$21.25 (US$2.74). The company reported record high revenue of US$1.08 billion for the July-September quarter due to higher demand for its wafer production services.

Separately, SMIC is one of 10 listed Chinese companies that will be removed from Morgan Stanley's MSCI indices after being named on the US blacklist for ties to the military.

