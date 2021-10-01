Singaporean Digital Customer Services Provider TDCX Raises US$349 Million In US IPO

TDCX is only the second Singapore firm to list in the US following Sea Limited's US$884 million IPO in 2017 Company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday

TDCX, the Southeast Asian digital customer service and marketing provider to technology firms and blue-chip companies, said on Friday that it had raised US$349 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, making it only the second Singaporean company to publicly list its shares on an American bourse.

The company said it sold 19.4 million American depositary shares at US$18 a share and would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) later on Friday. The company had targeted selling its shares between US$16 and US$18 a share.

TDCX has granted its underwriters the option to purchase an additional 2.9 million shares. If the overallotment is fully exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will top US$401 million.

The company's offering follows Singapore gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Limited's US$884 million IPO in 2017 and comes ahead of the highly anticipated listing of Grab Holdings, Southeast Asia's most valuable technology unicorn, after it agreed to merge with a US-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in April. Grab plans to complete its merger in the fourth quarter.

Following the offering, Laurent Junique, the company's founder and CEO, will own 86.9 per cent of the company's shares and 98.5 per cent of its total voting power, according to the company's prospectus. He would hold 85.1 per cent of the shares and 98.3 per cent of the total voting power if the overallotment is fully exercised.

Southeast Asia has become a fertile ground for foreign investors seeking growth companies this year, particularly as a crackdown on the technology sector in China has created uncertainty and slowed overseas listings by China's unicorns.

In April, a blank-cheque company backed by Silicon Valley's Altimeter Capital Management agreed to buy Grab and take it public in the US, valuing it at US$39.6 billion. In July, a SPAC backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li Tzar-kai and technology investor Peter Thiel agreed to buy Singapore's PropertyGuru Group and take it public on the NYSE, valuing it at US$1.8 billion.

GoTo Group, the company formed by the US$18 billion merger of Indonesian unicorns Gojek and Tokopedia in May, is exploring a traditional listing in Indonesia, as well as going public in the US, possibly through a SPAC.

Founded in 1995, TDCX offers customer service solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services in more than 20 languages in 10 markets worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines, China, India and Spain. It had more than 13,000 employees as of June 30.

The company reported a profit of S$44.8 million (US$33.3 million) in the first six months of 2021, compared with S$38.5 million in the prior-year period. Revenue rose 20 per cent to S$251.6 million in the first half of the year. It has been profitable for the past three years.

TDCX plans to use the proceeds to pay down its debt, expand its business into new markets and for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting as bookrunners on the offering.

