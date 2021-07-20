Singapore-Hong Kong Travel Bubble: Late August Review For Quarantine-free Covid-19 Deal As City State Grapples With Outbreak

Arrangement has been postponed twice as both sides have experienced outbreaks Hong Kong government earlier said a review would be conducted in July

The much-delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will be subject to further review in late August as conditions for launching the quarantine-free arrangement are still unsuitable.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said on Tuesday that the two sides were reviewing the pandemic situation, highlighting the recent surge in Covid-19 infections in the city state.

"The condition for launching the air travel bubble cannot be met for the time being," he said. "Both sides agreed that a review of the way forward can be conducted in late August, taking into account the effectiveness of the enhanced infection control measures implemented by Singapore and the global situation at that time," he said.

The scheme was first slated for last November but was postponed after a surge in cases in Hong Kong. It was pushed back to May 26 and derailed again when Singapore suffered an outbreak.

Last month, the Hong Kong government said it would review plans in early July.

