New York Stock Exchange Says It Would No Longer Delist Three Chinese Telecommunication Stocks, In Policy About-turn

China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom had been set to delist from the NYSE as soon as Thursday The move to delist the companies followed a US order to bar American investors from owning blacklisted companies with ties to China's military

The New York Stock Exchange backtracked on Tuesday and said it would no longer delist three of China's biggest telecommunications companies to comply with an executive order that bars trading in companies with ties to China's military.

The American bourse said it would not move forward with plans to remove the shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom from trading in New York following "further consultation" with regulatory authorities.

The NYSE previously said it would delist the company's shares as soon as Thursday.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong soared on the Hong Kong exchange following the announcement.

More to follow ...

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.