New World To Demolish Two Blocks Of The Pavilia Farm Flats In Tai Wai, Compensate Buyers, Citing Construction Defects

The Pavilia Farm, Hong Kong's bestselling new residential property of 2020, will be partially demolished even while it is still under construction, according to the developers of the Tai Wai project, citing construction defects.

The concrete of the walls in the podium of blocks one and eight of The Pavilia Farm III, both under construction, "did not meet the requirements of the approved design" found during "recent concrete strength tests," according to a statement by the subway operator MTR Corporation, the joint developer of the project with New World Development.

The demolition will affect 846 buyers, who will each receive a compensation equivalent to 7.6 per cent of the purchase price of the apartment, New World said in a statement. A purchase price of HK$15 million (HK$1.93 million) inclusive of stamp duty will be eligible for HK$1.15 million in compensation, the company said. The Pavilia Farm comprises 3,090 apartments in seven tower blocks. The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2023. MTR and New World have sold 3,028 units, or 98 per cent of the entire project, as of June 30, according to sales agents. The project received overwhelming response from buyers, selling 2,100 flats for a total haul of HK$23.8 billion over six weekends. On June 5 alone, a record 27,000 registrations of interest were received through New World's smartphone application, or an average of 82 buyers vying for every available flat.

Potential homebuyers queuing up at New World Development's sales office in Tsuen Wan to bid for 396 units at The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai on November 22, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The brisk transactions at The Pavilia Farm put Hong Kong's residential property prices on track to set a record and race ahead of the tentative recovery in the city's economic growth pace. Hong Kong could see more than 2,500 new homes sold and up to 6,000 lived-in homes changing hands in June, sales agents said.

Up to 2,100 units in phases I and II had been sold since October 2020. Phase III, due for completion in June 2023, comprises 892 flats. The units on offer last month started at 310 square feet, going up to 1,022 sq ft (95 square metres), priced from HK$6.7 million to HK$24 million.

The average price in the latest sale rose to HK$19,999 per square foot even with up to 20 per cent in discounts, 0.8 per cent higher than Phase II last October and 6 per cent higher than Phase I.

