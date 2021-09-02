Mainland Chinese Traders Come To Rescue Of Short Video Firm Kuaishou, Hong Kong's Worst-performing Mega IPO

Shares of China's second-largest short video platform surged by as much as 11 per cent before paring gains The stock was added to the southbound channel of the Stock Connect between Hong Kong and Shenzhen on Thursday

Kuaishou Technology, Hong Kong's worst-performing jumbo listing this year, surged to its highest level in almost a month on Thursday after the stock became available for trading by mainland Chinese investors.

Shares of China's second-largest short video platform surged by as much as 11 per cent to HK$93.50 on Thursday before paring gains to 6.3 per cent. The stock was added to the southbound channel - buying of Chinese stocks by international investors - of the Stock Connect with Hong Kong on Thursday, according to a statement posted by the Shenzhen bourse.

Buying sentiment was strong, with the amount of Kuaishou shares that changed hands more than doubling the 30-day average for this time of the day, based on Bloomberg data. The rising turnover signalled that mainland Chinese investors might have snapped up the shares that have tumbled by 72 per cent through Wednesday since their debut in February.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Kuaishou's uptick was part of a broad-based rally in battered Chinese technology stocks trading in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Tech Index has rebounded by 15 per cent from a nadir on August 20, when the gauge's price-to-earnings ratio slipped to a record low of 15.1 times.

This stellar run has put big investment banks at odds. UBS Group said that the turbulence over the past six months had already baked in most regulatory headwinds, while China International Capital Corporation said that it would still take a while to reverse bearish sentiment with regards to the sector.

Moreover, inclusion in the cross-border investment channels was no guarantee of a sustained rally. JD Logistic, the delivery unit of e-commerce platform JD.com, has, for instance, slumped by 12 per cent since it was added to the Stock Connect on July 16, while the shares of Yuexiu Property have slid 11 per cent since it became available to mainland Chinese traders on June 24.

Kuaishou is Hong Kong's biggest initial public offering this year valued at US$6.2 billion. The stock on offer was oversubscribed more than 1,000 times. It, however, nosedived soon after the listing, when Beijing introduced a flurry of measures to rein in the sprawling expansion of China's technology industry.

While the Beijing-based company is not directly affected by any regulatory tightening, its business outlook has been clouded after China's propaganda regulator rolled out a slew of measures to curb media content, such as a ban on the online ranking of celebrities.

Kuaishou posted a second-quarter loss of 7.04 billion yuan (US$1.09 billion), which trailed analysts' projections. Its executive said the business would be under pressure amid a harsh regulatory landscape.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.