July Ridership For Hong Kong MTR Plunges 17 Per Cent From Strong Rebound In June, With Grim Outlook Amid Covid-19 Third Wave

Patronage for domestic services was 91 million in July, down 34 per cent from 138 million a year ago, and a drop from the month before because of the local Covid-19 surge Other services by rail giant, such as cross-border lines and the high-speed rail link, record even more dismal numbers

Ridership of Hong Kong's embattled rail operator in July slipped back from a strong rebound in June as the third wave of Covid-19 infections drove the city's economy further into stagnation.

According to the MTR Corporation, patronage for domestic services was 91 million in July, down 34 per cent from 138 million a year ago. It also dropped 17 per cent compared with 110 million in June, which marked a rebound of 13 per cent from 97 million in May.

Plagued by travel lockdowns around the world, the Airport Express continued to take a severe beating last month, with passenger numbers plummeting 88.5 per cent to 167,000 from more than 1.45 million a year ago.

For its cross-border rail services, ridership in July plunged almost 99.5 per cent to just 43,000 from more than 9.16 million year on year as the MTR Corp halted most operations on the East Rail line from early February to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

With services on the high-speed rail link to Guangzhou on hold since January amid the pandemic, July figures remained at zero.

For the MTR Corp's intercity, light rail and bus services, patronage dropped 33.5 per cent year on year to 12.6 million from about 19 million.

MTR services have been halted or reduced amid the pandemic. Photo: Sun Yeung

The grim figures came as the government further tightened social-distancing rules last month amid a resurgence of Covid-19 infections across the city, including banning nighttime dine-in services at restaurants, limiting gatherings to two people, and resuming work-from-home arrangements for 170,000 civil servants.

The rail giant recorded net losses of HK$334 million (US$42.8 million) in the first six months of 2020, from a profit of HK$5.5 billion in the same period last year - its worst performance since going public two decades ago.

CEO Jacob Kam Chak-pui admitted earlier that the overall financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was HK$5 billion on the company's recurrent business, and the outlook was gloomy.

In July, the rail operator reduced services again during non-peak hours, weekends and public holidays because of falling demand, with intervals between trains extended to up to eight minutes for urban lines, 10 minutes for the Tung Chung line and Tuen Ma line, 30 minutes on the Airport Express, and 20 minutes on the Disneyland Resort line.

"In view of the latest development of the Covid-19 epidemic, the government has implemented measures to reduce social contact, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of railway passengers," the MTR Corp said in a statement.

Quentin Cheng Hin-kei, spokesman for the Public Transport Research Team, a commuter concern group, said his view for the MTR this year continued to be dim. "I don't see any sign of revival at least for this year.

"As long as Covid-19 still rages, the city's economic activities cannot go back to normal. Only after the end of the pandemic can the MTR expect to revive business at a slow pace," he said.

