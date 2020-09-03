India Bans Another 118 Chinese Apps Including PUBG Mobile, Alipay As Tensions Escalate

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology cites national security and data security concerns as reasons for the latest ban Apps affected include games such as PUBG Mobile and MARVEL Super War, as well as payments app Alipay

India has﻿ banned another 118 Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings' hit mobile game PUBG Mobile and Ant Group's mobile payment app Alipay.

Ant Group, which runs Alipay, is an affiliate of the Post's parent company Alibaba Group Holding.

Announcing the ban in a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it decided to ban these apps "in view of information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India," the authority added.

This comes after India banned 59 Chinese apps including ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat in June, following a deadly Himalayan border clash between China and India.

The apps affected by the latest ban include PUBG Mobile, Alipay, NetEase's popular game MARVEL Super War, Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao and video platform Youku, as well as leading Chinese live-streaming platform Huya.

