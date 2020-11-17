Huawei Sells Honor To Ensure Budget Smartphone Brand's Survival Amid US Sanctions

Huawei has sold its Honor budget smartphone business to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology The Chinese telecoms giant will not hold any shares or be involved in Honor's future business management or decision-making activities after its sale, it says

Huawei Technologies has sold its Honor budget smartphone business to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers, according to a statement released on Tuesday morning on its official website.

The Chinese telecommunications giant will not hold any shares or be involved in any business management or decision-making activities in the new Honor company after its sale to the consortium, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, according to the statement.

The deal comes after the US imposed tighter restrictions on Huawei in May this year, restricting its access to Huawei's acquisition of chips made with American software and technology, even from companies outside the US.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

"Huawei's consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late," the Shenzhen-based company said in the statement. "This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business."

Huawei said the sale will help Honor's channel sellers and suppliers "make it through this difficult time" and was made by Honor's industry chain to "ensure its own survival".

The statement did not disclose the sale price, although Chinese news site Huxiu reported that the deal was worth US$40 billion, while Reuters reported last week that Honor was worth US$15.1 billion.

Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a new company set up for the acquisition, was founded by Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group. It includes more than 30 agents and dealers of the Honor brand, including electronics products and appliance store Suning and several state-owned investment firms in Shenzhen, Huawei's hometown.

The change in ownership will not impact Honor's development direction or the stability of its executive and talent team, the consortium said in a joint statement in local newspaper Shenzhen Special Zone Daily on Tuesday morning.

"[The acquisition] is the best solution to protect the interests of Honor's consumers, channel sellers, suppliers, partners and employees," the companies said in the statement. "More importantly, this acquisition is a multi-win move for the industry. All shareholders of the new Honor company will fully support the development of Honor brand, enabling it to leverage the industry's advantages in resources, brands, production, channels and services, and more effectively compete in the marketplace."

Honor has generated more than US$10 billion of revenue in the past five years, according to the company. Market research firm IDC estimated that the budget smartphone brand accounted for 28 per cent of Huawei's total smartphone shipments in the first half of this year, while market trackers Strategy Analytics indicated that Honor's contribution was at 38 per cent in the same period.

Last month, renowned Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi said that Huawei should consider selling Honor as its sourcing will no longer be subject to US trade sanctions if it becomes independent, but other industry analysts were sceptical about the Chinese telecoms giant pursuing such a strategy.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.