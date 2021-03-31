Huawei Ekes Out 3.8 Per Cent Revenue Growth For 2020 But Overseas Sales Slump As US Sanctions, Pandemic Take Their Toll

Huawei generated US$136.7 billion in group revenue, representing 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth, its slowest annual increase in the past decade Net profit rose 3.2 per cent last year, with 7.3 per cent net profit margin

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co said its financial results in 2020 were "largely in line" with forecasts amid the global pandemic and intense pressure on its supply chain from US trade sanctions.

Shenzhen-based Huawei reported on Wednesday 891.4 billion yuan (US$136.7 billion) in group revenue, up 3.8 per cent from a year ago, its slowest annual revenue growth in the past decade. Revenue from China accounted for 65.6 per cent of total sales, driven by a 15.4 per cent domestic sales growth.

Attendees walk past the Huawei Technologies Co logo at the MWC Shanghai exhibition in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

That contrasts with negative growth in its overseas markets,with sales down 12.2 per cent across markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and sales in the Asia-Pacific declining 8.7 per cent. That fall showed the company's difficulties outside its home market after it was targeted with trade sanctions by Washington over national security concerns.

"Over the past year we've held strong in the face of adversity," said Ken Hu Houkun, Huawei's rotating chairman, in a statement on Wednesday. "We've kept innovating to create value for our customers, to help fight the pandemic, and to support both economic recovery and social progress around the world."

Privately held Huawei's three key business segments - consumer, carrier, and enterprise - generated revenue of 482.9 billion yuan, 302.6 billion yuan and 100.3 billion yuan, representing growth of 3.3 per cent, 0.2 per cent, and 23 per cent, respectively.

Net profit increased 3.2 per cent to 64.6 billion yuan for the year, with the net profit margin at 7.3 per cent. In the first six months of 2020, the company's net profit margin was 9.2 per cent.

Huawei said it invested 141.9 billion yuan, or 16.7 per cent of revenue, in research and development last year. Its cumulative R&D investment over the past decade has reached 720 billion yuan.

Last year was arguably one of the most challenging in the company's recent history, with operations feeling the full impact of Washington's earlier decision to add Huawei to the Entity List. That restricted its ability to buy hardware, software and services from American suppliers without approval from the US government.

It adversely affected Huawei's smartphone operations, which was starved of high-end semiconductors, and led to the company's decision last November to sell its Honor budget smartphone business to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers.

Huawei subsequently tumbled in the rankings of global smartphone brands in the fourth quarter last year, when it shipped 33 million units globally - down 41 per cent from a year earlier - to rank as the world's sixth-largest vendor, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. It was the first time in six years that Huawei slipped out of the top five, and this year the company is expected to drop to seventh place, according to research company TrendForce.

Amid its struggles with the US trade sanctions, Huawei has undertaken a management reshuffle. The firm expanded the duties of its consumer business group chief executive Richard Yu Chengdong to include cloud services and artificial intelligence, a change that could strengthen its moves into new growth markets such as smart vehicles.

Huawei's domestic competitor in smartphones, Xiaomi Corp, is also joining the fray in the country's booming smart vehicle industry, announcing an initial investment of US$1.5 billion that will grow to US$10 billion over the next decade.

