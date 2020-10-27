HSBC Third-quarter Profit Beats Estimates On Strength Of Asian Business

HSBC increased its provisions for soured loans to US$7.6 billion in first nine months Pre-tax profit was US$3.07 billion, above a consensus estimate of US$2.07 billion; shares are headed for a seven-week high

HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong's currency-issuing banks, reported a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter as it benefited from a resilient performance in its Asian operations and socked away less money for soured loans.

The bank, Europe's biggest by assets, previously said in August it may have to set aside as much as US$13 billion in provisions for future loan losses for the full year because of weakening business activity from the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the bank said it is now projecting provisions for credit losses to be at the "lower end" of its US$8 billion and US$13 billion this year.

HSBC also warned on Tuesday that it could still face headwinds from historically low interest rates and the uncertainty surrounding a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally.

"These were promising results against a backdrop of the continuing impacts of Covid-19 on the global economy," Noel Quinn, the HSBC chief executive, said in a statement. "I'm pleased with the significantly lower credit losses in the quarter, and we are moving at pace to adapt our business model to a protracted low interest rate environment."

HSBC, which is based in London but generates much of its profit in Asia, reported a pre-tax profit of US$3.07 billion, above a consensus estimate of US$2.07 billion by analysts polled by the bank, and TK of the US$4.84 billion it reported a year earlier.

On a net basis, the bank reported a third-quarter profit of US$1.36 billion, compared with US$2.97 billion a year ago. Revenue declined 7 per cent to US$15.9 billion in the third quarter, while net interest income fell14.8 per cent to US$6.45 billion.

HSBC said it would consider paying a "conservative" dividend for 2020 depending on the economic outlook in early 2021 and consultation with its regulators. In April, the bank canceled its final dividend for 2019 and suspended its dividend payments this year at the request of its chief regulator in the United Kingdom.

HSBC rose as much as 3.6 per cent to HK$33.40 in Hong Kong trading before the results announcement. It recently traded 1.7 per cent higher at HK$32.80, on course for the highest close since September 8. The bank's shares have declined 46 per cent this year, compared with a 12 per cent drop in the Hang Seng Index.

