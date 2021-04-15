Hongkongers Are Increasingly Opting For More Expensive Homes As Covid-19 Pandemic Recedes

Proportion of transactions involving mid to high-priced properties rose across the board in March, according to Land Registry data 'It is a signal that the market is turning a corner': Knight Frank executive

Homebuyers in Hong Kong are increasingly opting for more expensive properties, as the city's Covid-19 outbreak is brought under control.

The proportion of transactions involving mid to high-priced properties rose across the board in March, according to Land Registry data. Of these, properties worth between HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) and HK$20 million rose the most, rising 1.4 percentage points month on month to 13 per cent.

"More [homebuyers] are looking to upgrade to bigger flats in recent months, pushing up demand for mid to high-priced properties," said Derek Chan, head of research at Ricacorp Properties. "Additionally, as the pandemic continues to ease, there is a fear of greater competition after the border with mainland China reopens", which would lead to more expensive properties later, he added.

An increase in demand for more expensive homes - despite the city's worst recession on record and rising unemployment - could lead to an upswing in the market and push up prices, analysts said, as the pandemic eases.

If the city is spared a fifth wave of the pandemic, home prices could rise further, said Martin Wong, head of research and consultancy in Greater China at Knight Frank. "It is a signal that the market is turning a corner," he said.

For instance, a two-bedroom 531 sq ft flat in Ocean Supreme in Tsuen Wan sold for HK$11.04 million this month, the highest price for such a flat in the project, according to Centaline Property Agency. A similar flat sold for HK$9.58 million in October last year, Centaline data showed.

At the same time, nano flats, or properties measuring less than 200 sq ft, had decreased in popularity, Knight Frank's Wong said. Such flats made up the bulk of transactions earlier, he added.

Since a relaxation in mortgage rules introduced in 2019, buyers can now get an 80 per cent mortgage for flats worth HK$10 million or less, or a 90 per cent mortgage for flats worth HK$8 million or less. Previously, they could get an 80 per cent mortgage only for flats worth HK$6 million or less - basically, the so-called nano flats.

"Since the relaxation of mortgage restrictions, the proportion of cheaper properties [in demand] has decreased," said Daniel Choi, manager of Qfang's Hong Kong Data Research Centre.

Meanwhile, only 4,077 lived-in homes worth HK$8 million or less changed hands in Hong Kong in March, accounting for about 66.1 per cent of total second-hand residential property transactions, their lowest tally since records began in 1996 after a drop of 2.9 percentage points month on month.

Among these, lived-in homes ranging from HK$4 million to HK$6 million recorded the largest decline last month, dropping of 2.7 percentage points from 31.3 per cent to 28.6 per cent. Ricacorp said it expected this trend to continue. The proportion of transactions involving medium and low-priced houses among properties worth less than HK$8 million is likely to hover at between 65 and 67 per cent this month.





