Hong Kong Workers Set For 3.2 Per Cent Pay Rise Before Inflation, But Increase Still Lags Behind That Of Singapore And Taiwan, Survey Finds

Annual pay trend report findings show employees can expect to become better off with real salary increase of 1.1 per cent after taking into account estimated inflation rate of 2.1 per cent Survey shows salary increment in city still lags behind those of Asian neighbours such as Singapore and Taiwan, which are both forecast for pay rise of 3.5 per cent

Hong Kong workers will see their pay rise at a faster rate in 2022 - at 3.2 per cent before inflation - but it still lags behind the increase enjoyed by their counterparts in places such as Singapore and Taiwan, a survey has found.

Continued economic recovery next year from the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic could see Hong Kong employees receive a 1.1 per cent salary increase once inflation of 2.1 per cent is taken into account, according to capital management group ECA International. That would deliver a pay rise nearly double the 0.6 per cent recorded this year.

"Hopefully, workers in Hong Kong will be pleased to see their salaries are set to increase again next year, with a much needed 3.2 per cent boost on average before inflation," said Lee Quane, ECA's regional director of Asia.

"Employers in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly optimistic in their financial outlook for the coming year and as the world begins to once again open up, and business and the economy in general look set to improve."

ECA polled 370 multinational companies in more than 70 countries or cities in August and September for the report.

The findings revealed on Tuesday, however, showed that salary increment in the city still lagged behind that of many of its Asian neighbours, with Singapore, Taiwan, mainland China and Korea expected to do much better than Hong Kong in 2022.

Salaries in Singapore are expected to jump 3.5 per cent before inflation in 2022 from a 2.8 per cent increase in 2021, with Taiwan forecast for a similar 3.5 per cent growth compared with 3.2 per cent in 2021.

Hong Kong's unemployment rate, which was at 7.2 per cent between December 2020 and February 2021 at the height of the pandemic, has gradually come down to 4.5 per cent between July and September.

The government is due to reveal the latest unemployment figures on Tuesday afternoon.

Hong Kong is not among the top 10 locations in terms of real salary increases in the Asia-Pacific region. Vietnam leads the way, with China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan making up the rest of the top 10. They are forecast to experience growth ranging between 2 and 4.2 per cent in 2022.

On a global basis, the average salary rise will be at 4.6 per cent, but real growth will be just 0.9 per cent when higher levels of inflation are factored in.

"Despite many Asian nations expecting to see real salaries increase both this year and next, improving employee purchasing power, the same unfortunately cannot be said for [outside Asia] as supply chain issues and rising gas prices have fuelled inflation while the effects of the pandemic continue to take their toll on salary increases for many," Quane said.

