Hong Kong Will Take 'Made In China' Label Row With US To World Trade Organization: Source

Hong Kong will formally initiate legal procedures at the World Trade Organization's dispute-settlement unit over the United States' demand that Hong Kong-produced exports be labelled "Made in China", a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Hong Kong, which is an independent member of the WTO, sent a formal letter to Washington in mid-September to protest the label change.

As part of US President Donald Trump's June executive order terminating the special treatment the city enjoyed under the Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, his administration stipulated local exporters relabel Hong Kong goods to reflect the city's status as "just another Chinese city".

The new arrangement is slated to take effect on November 9, days after next week's US presidential election.

