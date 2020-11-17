Hong Kong Unemployment Rate Remains At 16-year High Of 6.4 Per Cent As Effects Of Coronavirus Pandemic Continue To Be Felt

Labour chief Law Chi-kwong expects the jobs market to remain under pressure in the near term Hiring sentiment will probably remain cautious, especially when the economic outlook is still clouded by evolving pandemic situation, he says

Hong Kong's unemployment rate has remained at a 16-year high of 6.4 per cent, as fears mount over the impact of the government's wage subsidy scheme ending this month.

About 257,800 people were without work between August and October, around 2,000 fewer than the three-month period of July to September, but total employment increased around 2,900 to almost 3.63 million, according to the data released by the Census and Statistics Department on Tuesday.

The underemployment rate remained steady, affecting 148,000 workers. That figure was around 1,100 fewer than the three months ending in September.

But Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong expected the jobs market to remain under pressure in the near term.

"While the overall economic situation saw some improvement in recent months, hiring sentiment among employers will probably remain cautious, especially when the economic outlook is still clouded by the evolving pandemic situation," he said.

The government's HK$81 billion (US$10.3 billion) wage subsidy scheme to help employers cover part of their payrolls between June and November comes to an end within weeks, sparking uncertainty over the fate of many in the city's workforce.

Last month, experts warned the unemployment figure could hit a record high at the end of this year if the city's struggling economy did not improve and relief measures were discontinued.

The record for unemployment in the city of 8.5 per cent was set between April and June in 2003, when there was an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars).

The forecast came after Cathay Pacific last month announced 5,300 job cuts locally in the city's biggest mass lay-offs in three decades. A prominent local travel agency also asked employees to take unpaid leave from December.

