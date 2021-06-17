Hong Kong Unemployment Falls To 6 Per Cent As Coronavirus Pandemic's Grip On The Economy Eases

Jobless rate for March-May period down 0.4 percentage points on the previous three-month period Labour minister says jobs market improving as the economy recovers, public health crisis recedes

Hong Kong's jobless rate dropped to 6 per cent for the three-month period ending in May, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to ease amid falling case counts and a relaxation of social-distancing rules.

The rolling figure for March to May was down 0.4 percentage points from the three-month period covering February to April, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Thursday.

Some 233,300 people were still out of work, about 14,200 fewer than in the preceding period. The number of underemployed people fell 15 per cent to 107,400.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said: "The labour market improved further in March-May 2021 amid the economic recovery and receding local epidemic."

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po previously predicted that the city's unemployment rate could drop to levels similar to those seen a year ago, but pointed out that a full economic recovery would hinge on boosting vaccinations against Covid-19 and reopening the city's borders.

As the global coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the local economy, Hong Kong's unemployment rate peaked at 7.2 per cent for the three-month period ending in February - the city's worst jobless numbers since 2004.

The unemployment rate covering the three months to April this year was 6.4 per cent.

Law Chi-kwong, Hong Kong's labour and welfare minister. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The government in February relaxed a string of tough social-distancing regulations - reopening gyms, cinemas and beauty salons, and allowing some of those whose livelihoods had been put on hold during the four-month closure to get back to work.

In late April, shortly before the end of the city's fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, the government also rolled out a "vaccine bubble" scheme further relaxing restrictions for certain businesses based on the vaccination status of staff and patrons.

