Hong Kong Tourist Arrivals Slide 99.8 Per Cent Year On Year In November Amid Covid-19 Fourth Wave

Hong Kong tourist arrivals tumbled 99.8 per cent year on year to less than 6,000 in November, continuing a downward trend in recent months amid the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board also revealed on Tuesday that mainland Chinese arrivals - which accounted for 60 per cent of all visitors - also shrank at the same rate to 3,555 in the month.

Total arrivals and the number of mainland visitors plunged to their lowest levels since September.

Hong Kong remains in a near lockdown amid the public health crisis, with all but three border checkpoints - the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, Shenzhen Bay Port and the airport - closed.

There is still a long way off for Hong Kong people to get back to their normal daily life

Kelvin Lau, senior economist, Greater China, Standard Chartered Bank

Overseas visitors are banned from entering the city unless with exemptions under special circumstances. All arrivals have also been required to undergo a compulsory two-week hotel or home quarantine. From December 22, the quarantine has to take place at 36 hotels designated by the government.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is one of the city's three border checkpoints open amid the pandemic. Photo: Martin Chan

In the first 11 months of this year, the city's tourist arrivals crumbled 93.2 per cent year on year to 3.56 million. In 2019, a total of 55.91 million people visited Hong Kong.

In November, some 5,962 visitors arrived in the city, with the figure sliding gradually from 7,817 in October and 9,132 in September.

The fourth wave of the pandemic emerged in Hong Kong in the second half of November, marked by a fast-growing cluster of people who attended dance halls or restaurants. The cluster has since infected more than 700 people.

Hong Kong has been in the grip of high double-digit daily caseloads, with the number of infections crossing 100 at times. Social-distancing rules have been tightened from early December.

The planned Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble was postponed to 2021 from November 22, amid the fresh outbreak.

Because of mainland China's economic recovery, the city could resume some growth next year

Kelvin Lau, senior economist, Greater China, Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Bank Greater China senior economist Kelvin Lau Kin-heng said overseas travel and the cross-border flow of people was likely to remain restricted in the near term, and the city's economy would contract 5.8 per cent from last year.

"There is still a long way off for Hong Kong people to get back to their normal daily life," he said. "Because of mainland China's economic recovery, the city could resume some growth next year, at 4 per cent."

Meanwhile, the annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival closed the curtains on its five-week online event on Tuesday.

The Tourism Board said 34 online cooking classes were held over three weekends, attracting nearly 850,000 views. About 30 per cent of these came from short- and long-haul markets, such as India, Taiwan, Britain, France, the United States and Canada.

