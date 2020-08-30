Hong Kong To Record Highest Deficit In History As Top Officials Argue City Must 'reserve Financial Strength' To Cope With Storms Ahead

Possible winter resurgence of Covid-19, ongoing US-China tensions mean cash reserves need to be kept strong, argue financial secretary and city's No 2 executive And while another round of pandemic financial relief is in the works, according to Paul Chan, it must be done prudently

Hong Kong will record the highest deficit in its history this financial year and must reserve cash to cope with a possible winter resurgence of Covid-19 and escalating tensions between China and the US, the city's top officials have warned.

The fresh warnings about the dire financial situation were issued by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung and Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po via their respective blogs on Sunday, and come despite the city recording 10 straight days with fewer than 30 coronavirus cases.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said more relief is coming for a city battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, but that it will need to be done prudently given possible storm clouds ahead. Photo: Nora Tam

"The continuing epidemic caused an unprecedented blow to Hong Kong's economic activities," Cheung wrote. "We expect that Hong Kong will face severe economic recession pressure, and will record the highest deficit ever this financial year."

The financial chief said the two rounds of relief measures from the Anti-epidemic Fund had already swollen the budget deficit to nearly HK$290 billion (US$37.4 billion), or 10 per cent of the city's gross domestic product.

The city's reserve of HK$800 billion - down from HK$1.1 trillion in March - was equivalent to about 13 months of government spending, the same level as that after the city was hit by severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, according to Chan.

He described the growth of government expenditure as "obviously unsustainable" from the perspective of ensuring healthy public finances and safeguarding market confidence.

"We need to reserve strength to cope with financial needs brought about by future outbreaks or even a possible resurgence in the winter," Chan said.

Hong Kong companies and brands have struggled to keep their businesses open due to the impact of Covid-19 on tourism, unemployment and consumer spending. Photo: EPA-EFE

To maintain financial stability, sufficient reserves would also be needed to cope with the growing external risks to the economy and the rising political and trade friction between China and the US, Chan added.

The city's economy is expected to shrink by up to 8 per cent this year following a 9 per cent drop in the second quarter. The unemployment rate for May to July - the most recent figures available - stood at 6.1 per cent, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

The chief secretary said the administration is preparing to roll out another round of epidemic relief measures - albeit in a financially prudent manner - to help companies and individuals affected by the epidemic to overcome the difficulties.

He also once again urged lawmakers to put aside their differences for the interests of Hong Kong residents in the coming year.

"Under the strain of the epidemic, it's of paramount importance that the government and Legislative Council work together," he said.

As of mid-August, the fund had approved a total of 73 projects with around HK$75 billion in subsidies, Cheung added. This included the HK$44 billion giveaway in the first phase of subsidies under the Employment Support Scheme, which benefited some 1.9 million employees. Two rounds of wage subsidies are expected to cost the government HK$81.4 billion altogether.

Trade unions across the political divide earlier called on the government to give its next round of financial support directly to workers rather than employers, as some have complained they were forced to either take unpaid leave or accept reduced wages.

