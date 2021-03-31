Hong Kong Task Force On Subdivided Flats Recommends Tying Rent Increases To Market Index, Capping Raises At No More Than 15 Per Cent

Pegging rent increases for the often-cramped dwellings to the Rating and Valuation Department's existing index would prevent exorbitant spikes, the task force says Landlords of subdivided flats would only be allowed to raise rents by the rate reflected in the index, or 15 per cent, whichever is lower

Tens of thousands of subdivided flats, home to some of Hong Kong's poorest people, should be subject to rent controls tied to an existing index that reflects the general market, with raises capped at no more than 15 per cent, a government-appointed task force has recommended.

Pegging rent increases for the often-cramped dwellings to the local index would prevent exorbitant spikes and keep prices in line with the general trend in the residential market, the task force said on Wednesday. It also called for giving tenants of subdivided flats priority over other would-be renters by allowing them to renew their leases on fixed terms for two years, among other proposed protections.

A standard contract setting out the rights and obligations of landlords and tenants should be mandated, the task force recommended, noting that 15 per cent of renters previously surveyed had no written agreements. The contract would state the rent, the length of the lease, the surcharges for utilities and the advance notice period required to end the tenancy, as well as laying out who is responsible for maintenance.

About 99,000 households are believed to live in the type of flats covered by the changes, according to a government report last December. The shoebox-sized homes are mostly in older buildings privately owned by individuals or companies, and are commonly found to contain health, fire and structural risks.

The task force suggested adopting the Rating and Valuation Department's (RVD) rental index for residential properties to regulate how much landlords could raise the rent when renewing a lease. The rate of the increase, it said, should not be more than the percentage change of the index, or 15 per cent, whichever was lower.

"This approach would help rein in the rent increase of subdivided units in tandem with the overall movement of the private domestic rental market while enabling landlords to earn a return on their properties which is in line with the general yield expected from the prevailing … market," the task force's report reads.

The RVD index has fluctuated wildly in the past. It found that rents rose by 33.5 per cent from 2009 to 2011, only for that rate to fall to around 12 per cent from 2013 to 2015. The index found rents actually dropped by 6.6 per cent from 2018 to last year.

The plan to bring back tenancy control, a policy scrapped 17 years ago, was first announced by Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in January of last year in a bid to address Hong Kong's housing crisis, long viewed by Beijing as one of the city's most "deep-seated" problems.

Lam acknowledged that many lower-income families were forced to live in subdivided units due to the long waiting time to obtain public housing, and might need protection from being overcharged. More than 153,000 families are currently in line for public housing in Hong Kong, with the wait dragging on for an average of 5.7 years, according to the latest figures from the Housing Authority.

Lam pledged last month to introduce a bill, taking into account the suggestions of the task force and lawmakers, in the Legislative Council to better protect residents living in subdivided flats.

The task force was originally given until October - a period of 18 months - to provide recommendations, but the government subsequently cut short its schedule and asked the group to submit a report by March instead.

