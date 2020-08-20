Hong Kong Stocks Stumble After Fed Holds Back From Interest Rate Guidance, US Suspends Extradition Treaty With City

Hang Seng Index on track for second-straight session of losses Apple becomes first US company to hit US$2 trillion market capitalisation

Hong Kong stocks stumbled in early trading after the Federal Reserve held back from providing guidance on the future path of interest rates amid the tumultuous Covid-19 pandemic and the US halted its pacts with the city on extradition, shipping and taxes.

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 1.9 per cent to 24,708 on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated as much as 1.1 per cent to 3,372.

Meanwhile, Apple became the first US company to reach a US$2 trillion market capitalisation, leading the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to reach record highs before the Fed's comments hit the markets.

"The Fed minutes tempered expectations for more near-term monetary easing," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp. "The July FOMC meeting minutes released overnight revealed a Committee aiming to wrap up the policy review in the 'near future'. Still, they did not see an urgent need to provide additional accommodation imminently."

The Trump administration announced it was suspending three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong.

"These agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships," said Morgan Ortagus, the State Department spokeswoman.

The US and China also plan to reschedule trade-deal talks postponed from last weekend, which was set to take place soon, though no date had been set, Bloomberg reported quoting a source.

AIA Group dropped 2.7 per cent after reporting first-half earnings. The value of its new business fell 38 per cent in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2019, lower than analyst estimates of 30 per cent according to Bloomberg.

Alibaba also slid 0.9 per cent ahead of its earnings.

Two companies debuted in the mainland.

Diagnostic product manufacturer Guangzhou LBP Medicine Science & Technology rocketed 123 per cent on the Star Market, where there are essentially no limits on price movements during the first week.

Shanghai Gentech, which manufactures delivery equipment, also soared 122 per cent on the Star Market.

