Hong Kong Stocks Rise For A Second Day Amid Hopes Of An Imminent Brexit Deal, Brush Aside Alibaba Slump

Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day, as optimism over a Brexit trade deal outweighed the slump in Alibaba Group Holding, which is under an anti-monopoly investigation by Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent to 26,392.20 in early trading on Thursday, paring the weekly decline to 0.4 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific all rose, with South Korea's Kospi index climbing 0.8 per cent for the biggest gain. The UK and the European Union are close to clinching a deal to exit the bloc, removing an overhang on market sentiment. The agreement, which covers tariffs and quota-free trade, is expected to be announced on Thursday morning.

AAC Technologies Holdings surged 7.8 per cent to HK$44.20 on a plan to spin off its optics business for a listing on the mainland's exchange.

Alibaba, the owner of the South China Morning Post, dropped 3.4 per cent to HK$240, heading for the lowest close in four months. The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating the e-commerce behemoth, the top antitrust regulatory body said in a statement, without providing more details. Financial regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will separately summon affiliate Ant Group to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations.

Trading in Hong Kong will be shortened to half day on Thursday and the market will be closed on Friday on account of the Christmas holiday. Markets on the mainland will be open on Friday.

