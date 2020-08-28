Hong Kong Stocks Gain, As Xiaomi Continues To Surge After Being Tapped For Hang Seng Index

Xiaomi and Wuxi Biologics continue to roll Hang Seng Index closes on the 25,500 mark

Hong Kong stocks rose in early trading, with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi continuing to soar before being added to the Hang Seng Index.

The coronavirus and worsening US-China tensions are driving sentiment.

Pharmaceutical giant Wuxi Biologics rose 5.4 per cent, Xiaomi rose 9.1 per cent, while e-commerce giant Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, fell 1.2 per cent.

Over last week, Xiaomi's 18.4 per cent gain tied its performance for the week ending July 10, making them its best weeks since its first week after debuting two years ago. Xiaomi, Wuxi and Alibaba will be added to the Hang Seng Index on September 7. The benchmark is being reshuffled with three current stocks being dropped to make room for the addition of biotech and tech stocks at a challenging time of Covid 19.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 per cent to 25,442.93 as of 10.15am, as it continues to try to close above 25,500.

The new tech board rose 0.2 per cent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 per cent to 3,359.

