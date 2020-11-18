Hong Kong Stocks Fluctuate As WuXi Biologics Surrenders Stock-split Gains, Traders Focus On China Growth Story

WuXi Biologics slumps after a stock split pushed the stock to record high on Tuesday; Geely Auto paces gainers US stock exchange regulator sustains pressure on Chinese companies with comply-or-delist auditing rules

Hong Kong stocks fluctuated in early Wednesday trading as a rally in global markets ran out of energy. Traders are weighing the prospects of faster economic growth in China against possible new measures from the US against Chinese companies.

The Hang Seng Index dropped less than 0.1 per cent to 26,396.40 as of 10.22am local time. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.2 per cent to 3,346.56.

Geely Auto led the gains in Hong Kong, adding to 5.7 per cent to HK$22.30 while Tencent Holdings rose 0.5 per cent to HK$584.50. Among top losers, WuXi Biologics slumped 4.2 per cent to HK$77.45 after a one-into-three stock split pushed the shares to a record on Tuesday. Hang Lung Properties slipped 1.9 per cent to HK$20.25.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

The local benchmark rose on Tuesday to the highest level since March 5, as news about progress in experimental Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna lifted markets in the US and Asia-Pacific to record highs. Those rallies have stalled as Covid-19 cases continue to surge.

"Essentially, we have an incredibly nice narrative set against a horrible Covid-infused sentiment backdrop," said Stephen Innes, a strategist at Axi. "If your time horizon is beyond 2020, it's an incredibly bullish story, but if you are a short-term trader, it's hard to be bullish with the Covid-19 storm clouds lingering overhead."

US stocks fell overnight, as Covid-19 cases continued to surge and retail sales rose 0.3 per cent in October from 1.6 per cent in September.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is pushing ahead with a plan that would delist Chinese firms from US stock exchanges if they do not use auditors overseen by the US, a plan first mooted last summer. It came after the Trump administration announced a ban on Americans investing in Chinese firms with ties to the military.

Stocks in mainland bourses were buoyed by feel-good reports on the nation's economic outlook. A government adviser at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences think tank said China should set its growth target at 5 per cent annually for the next five years. Growth will reach 8.9 per cent in 2021, Citic Securities said at a forum on Tuesday.

Premier Li Keqiang said at a State Council meeting on Tuesday that the government would consider the next step of macro-policies to enhance the effectiveness and continuity of economic policies.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.